Sports
Men's Tennis Micah Braswell advances to NCAA Singles Championships, Round of 32
Stillwater, Okla. Texas Men's Tennis senior 5 seed #5 Micah Braswell advanced to the NCAA Singles Championships Round of 32 on Monday afternoon at the Greenwood Tennis Center, as senior 2 seed No. 2 Eliot Spizzirrifreshman #40 Gilles-Arnaud Baillyand sophomore No. 56 Jonas Braswell fell in the Round of 64.
Micah Braswell defeated No. 50 Jeremy Jin of Florida 6-3, 6-4 in the opening round of the tournament. The first three plays of the match were all break, with Braswell earning a two-point break for 2-1, before the senior collected the first grab of the match on another deuce point for 3-1. Braswell extended his lead by taking the next two games for a 5–1 lead, and although Jin ended Braswell's 4–0 run with a break and then a break for 5–3, Braswell broke back to take the first set. At 2-2 in the second set, Jin broke ahead on a deuce point and then held for 4-2, but Braswell responded with a 4-0 run that ended with a deuce point break to win the match. to win.
Next up, Braswell will face No. 28 Taha Baadi of Kentucky in the Round of 32 on Tuesday at 2 p.m. CT
Spizzirri was defeated in his match against No. 25 Filippo Moroni of Wake Forest 6-1, 7-5, even though Spizzirri had just defeated Moroni 6-0, 6-3 two days earlier in the team's semifinals. Spizzirri swept the first play of the match before a break, but Moroni went on a 6-0 run, earning three deuce-point breaks. The Texas senior ended Moroni's streak with a two-point lead in the opening game of the second set, but Moroni did the same and then broke for 2-1. From there, Spizzirri broke back, leading to a 4-0 run for 5-2 and having a set point in the next game before Moroni earned a two-point lead to extend it. Moroni's deuce point was the first of what would become a five-match winning streak, during which he broke a deuce point for 6–5 and then consolidated it by serving out the match.
Spizzirri is scheduled for the opening round of 32 of the NCAA Doubles Championships, where the No. 24 tandem of him and senior Cleeve Harper will face No. 17 JJ Bianchi and Jake Vassel of Boston College on Tuesday at 6:30 PM CT.
Shortly after Spizzirri's singles match ended, Bailly fell to No. 55 Samir Banerjee of Stanford, 7-5, 6-2. The first three games of the match remained on serve, with Banerjee holding a deuce point for 2-1, before collecting a deuce point break for consecutive deuce point wins. Bailly broke back, held and was then able to take the lead on a deuce point for 4-3, but Banerjee leveled the set with a break and then a deuce point for 5-4. The next two games remained on serve before Banerjee broke on a deuce point to take the set. At 2-2 in the second set, Banerjee made a 4-0 run to clinch the win.
Jonas Braswell encountered injury problems in the latter stages of his match, where he was defeated by 9-16 seed No. 11 Murphy Cassone of Arizona State, 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-3. After Cassone held out in the opening game of the match, Braswell took consecutive deuce points with a break and then a break for 2–1, but Cassone broke back to tie the set. From there, the next six games remained on serve, with Braswell holding a deuce point in the eighth game, before the Texas sophomore earned a break and then consolidated to take the set. At 2-1 in the second set, Cassone broke and then held the score at 4-1. Braswell ended Cassone's 3-0 run with a 3-0 streak of his own, tying the set at four games apiece. He then had two break point chances, but Cassone managed to hold on for a deuce point for 5-4. From then on, the remaining matches remained on serve to force a tiebreak. Braswell broke the first point of the tiebreaker thanks to a double fault from Cassone, but the Sun Devil responded with a 4-0 run. At 4-1, Braswell held serve for 4-2, but Cassone earned a minibreak for 5-2. Braswell broke back for 5-3 and later held serve, 6-4, but Cassone broke to win the tiebreak 7-4 and take the second set. Braswell responded to his tiebreaker loss with a 3-0 run to start the third set, but from that point on the sophomore began to show signs of injury and was forced to use an underhanded serve for much of the remainder of the match. Braswell's restrictions allowed Cassone to complete a 6-0 run that included two two-point breaks en route to the win.
2024 Men's Singles and Doubles Tennis Championships
Singles Round of 64 Monday May 20
5 seed #5 Micah Braswell (UT) final #50 Jeremy Jin (UF), 6-3, 6-4
9-16 seed #11 Murphy Cassone (ASU) def. #56 Jonas Braswell (UT), 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-3
#25 Filippo Moroni (WF) def. 2 seed #2 Eliot Spizzirri (UT), 6-1, 7-5
#55 Samir Banerjee (STAN) def. #40 Gilles-Arnaud Bailly (UT), 7-5, 6-2
Singles Round of 32 Tuesday May 21
5 seed #5 Micah Braswell (UT) vs. #28 Taha Baadi (UK), 2pm CT
Doubles round of 32 Tuesday May 21
#24 Eliot Spizzirri/Cleeve Harper (UT) vs. 1000 (UT) #17 JJ Bianchi/Jake Vassel (BC), 6:30 p.m.
