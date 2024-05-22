Cricket rookies US start preparation for T20 World Cup with victory over Bangladesh | Cricket news





Co-hosts US defeated star-studded Bangladesh by five wickets in their first T20 match of the series before the World Cup.

Aided by a burly New Zealand batsman and a former Indian junior, the United States enjoyed a confidence-boosting five-wicket win over Bangladesh in a T20, just over a week after co-hosting the tournament. Batting all-rounder Corey Anderson, who played 13 Tests and more than 80 white-ball matches for New Zealand, smashed an unbeaten 34 to help the US chase down Bangladesh's 153-6 with three balls to spare at Prairie View, Texas on Tuesday. Harmeet Singh, who played under-19 cricket for India, joined Anderson in a match-winning partnership of 62 runs to finish on 33 not out after three sixes. The Bangladesh side was packed with international stars including former captain Shakib alHasan, Mahmudullah, Najmul Shanto, Mahedi Hasan, Litton Das and Mustafizur Rahman. Bangladesh USA | 1st T20i

USA won by 5 wickets#BCB #Cricket #BANvUSA #BDCricket #Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/wZWqJCk0kN Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) May 21, 2024 It was only the US's second win over a top-flight ICC full member in the T20s, two and a half years after their first against Ireland in 2021. Monank Patel-led USA are ranked 19th in T20 cricket and have little chance of progressing beyond the group stages at the 20-nation World Cup, co-hosted with the West Indies. However, Bangladesh's upset in the series opener against the South Asians raises hopes that the Americans will not be embarrassed in front of the home fans. The US heads to the T20 World Cup against fellow cricket minnows Canada on June 1 in Dallas. This will be followed by matches against global titans Pakistan and India before the US play Ireland in their final match of the group stage. Bangladesh is placed in the so-called group of death together with Nepal, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands.

