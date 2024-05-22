Men's tennis knocks off defending champions and advances to NCAA semifinals





Next game: vs. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Colleges 22-05-2024 | 1:00 PM (ET) Be able to. 22 (Wed) / 1:00 PM (ET) vs Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Colleges History ST. LOUIS, Mo. Bowdoin College men's tennis defeated defending champion Case Western 5-3 in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division III tournament on Tuesday afternoon, advancing to the national semifinals for the first time since 2018. The Polar Bears (22-6) will play Claremont-Mudd-Scripps in the semifinals on Wednesday at 1:00 PM (ET)/12:00 PM (CT). Match highlights Bowdoin took the early lead thanks to an impressive performance by Pieter Breuker And Andrew Mendelson who recorded an 8-3 victory in 38 minutes at number three doubles.

And who recorded an 8-3 victory in 38 minutes at number three doubles. The final two doubles matches went to tiebreakers and Bowdoin was able to stage a dramatic comeback at number two. Trailing late in the game Ethan Bradley And Jackson Codd rallied for an 8-7 (7-5) tiebreaker victory to give the Polar Bears an important 2-1 lead heading into singles.

And rallied for an 8-7 (7-5) tiebreaker victory to give the Polar Bears an important 2-1 lead heading into singles. Breuker ended his fantastic day with a decisive 6-3, 6-3 victory over number three, followed by a 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 victory over Tristan Bradley at number one to put Bowdoin on the brink of victory.

at number one to put Bowdoin on the brink of victory. Case was able to win a pair of straight-set singles matches and close the gap to 4-3 with two matches remaining.

Reid Staples sealed the deal for No. 2 seed Bowdoin and posted a 7-5, 6-3 victory to clinch the win for the Polar Bears. Next one Bowdoin will make its fourth all-time appearance in the NCAA semifinals, but first since its string of appearances in 2016, '17 and '18.

It will be the second meeting of the year between CMS and Bowdoin, with CMS coming off a 4-3 win (D1 scoring format) on March 16 in California. The Stags advanced with a 5-3 victory over Tufts on Tuesday afternoon.

Middlebury will play Chicago in the other semifinal on Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday's winners will meet in the national title match Friday at 2:00 PM (ET).

