Sports
6 Best Air Hockey Tables in 2024, Reviewed by Gear Editors
Best air hockey tables
What to consider
When it comes to buying air hockey tables, the best is not always the most expensive. It is better to focus on details such as size, design (does it have a strong motor?) and material of the table. More about that below.
Mate
Air hockey tables come in different sizes. If you're buying a table for the kids to play on, it's worth looking for one with smaller dimensions so they can easily reach the puck. If you want a table that resembles what you would find in an arcade, you will want to purchase a table that is at least 80 inches long and 16 inches wide. If you want to make an air hockey table the centerpiece of a game room, an arcade-sized table is the way to go.
Design
Some air hockey tables are designed with all the flashing lights and bright colors found in arcades. Other air hockey tables are designed to fit better into a home from a decor standpoint (as you'll see with the air hockey tables below with wood accents).
Material
Engineered wood and plastic are the two most common materials used primarily for air hockey tables. Plastic will usually be cheaper, but that is not always the case. If you expect to move your table often, it is worth paying closer attention to the materials used so that you do not choose the heaviest table.
How we selected
Our editors and writers came together and used our collective experience buying man cave games to determine the best air hockey tables. During the evaluation we looked at the design, size and added features of the table. We also looked at price, as some tables offer more value than others. Finally, we considered the popular opinion of the gaming community on forums like r/airhockey on Reddit.
Frequently asked questions about air hockey tables
How can I make my air hockey table slide better?
Keeping the surface of your air hockey table clean will ensure even airflow across the entire table. The next thing you can do is make sure you keep the surface protected by waxing it. You only need to wax your table so often, and you definitely only need a small amount when applying. Another step can be taken by lubricating the surface with a small amount of silicone lubricant.
How to Fix Dead Spots on an Air Hockey Table
Dead spots can be a buzzkill. To help eliminate dead spots on your table, first make sure the air holes are cleaned. You can take a small piece to the holes to remove any dust particles. If there is dirt in any of the holes, you can take a small tool to clean it out. Some dead spots can be formed by spots or nicks on the table. You can fill this with epoxy and then sand it to make it flush with the surface. The last tip to note is that you must have a tablecloth. Placing a cover over your air hockey table when you're not playing will keep the surface protected and fresh.
Can you replace the fan on an air hockey table?
Fans of air hockey tables may suffer. That's just a fact of life. Usually you can easily replace the fan by ordering a new one from the manufacturer and following their installation instructions.
