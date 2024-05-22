Sports
American students explore China – Chinadaily.com.cn
A two-week visit opens up an opportunity for American youth to experience the nation
Dozens of students from the United States recently embarked on a journey to explore China, attending expert lectures and participating in cultural tours during a two-week visit to learn more about the country.
Fifteen students and faculty from Indiana University of Pennsylvania would visit technology companies such as Xiaomi, experience Chinese culture in Beijing and Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, and attend lectures on Sino-US relations at Beijing Foreign Studies University.
Most students have never been to China and expressed their excitement about traveling through what for many of them is the first Asian country they have ever visited.
During their visit to Xiaomi on Friday, some students said the Xiaomi SU7 on display, the company's first electric car, was the most amazing vehicle they had ever seen.
While Elizabeth Ashe was taking photos with the green car, which was the same color as her nails, software engineering student Kamir Walton asked questions about problems the car might have with charging.
Walton said he was particularly impressed with the color of the car.
“When I was told the color had been scientifically extracted from the ocean, I thought I would actually buy it,” Walton said.
He added that a similar vehicle would sell for more than $150,000 in the US, while in China it costs about 290,000 yuan ($40,000).
Computer science student Kenneth Au said he was curious about how China transitioned to an electric car system while the current infrastructure still supports gas-powered vehicles.
“It seems that China can completely transition to an all-electric car system, much better than any American system,” Au said.
Lower prices of high-end electronic products such as smartphones and laptops have caught the attention of students, but they said they are still concerned about the possibility of using Chinese products outside the country.
For example, Au asked staff about using the Windows system and CarPlay functions on Xiaomi products.
“If I buy a Chinese product and I am outside China, I may not get technical support from China,” Au said, adding that he liked Xiaomi better than his current Samsung phone because of its lower price.
The students were enthusiastic about the ancient architecture in the Forbidden City and how it fits into Beijing's modern landscape.
Walton said the size of the Forbidden City was mind-boggling.
“As a young country, we don't have centuries-old structures in the US. It's amazing that one emperor lived in a place that was literally the size of a city,” he said.
Kayla Kristchil, who has traveled to some European countries, a region known for its historical monuments, was impressed by Beijing's combination of modern and ancient landscapes.
She took a photo in the Forbidden City, with the palace and distant skyscrapers like China Zun in the background.
Kristchil and her classmates attended physical education classes at Beijing Foreign Studies University on Monday, exploring Chinese culture through table tennis and kung fu.
After playing table tennis at home in the US, she played well against her Chinese counterpart in class.
Kristchil emphasized the importance of intercultural communication through sports.
“Sports give you something in common. We didn't even have to talk; just playing ping pong and spending time together was fun,” she said. “Despite the many differences between China and the US, having a common interest such as sports is important.”
The tour program, organized by BFSU, aims to open a window for American college students to experience China.
Tu
The university consulted IUP in advance about the visitors' needs and redesigned their itinerary to include different activities instead of just lectures.
“The American students want to experience a ride on the high-speed railway in China, so we arranged a train ride from Beijing to Hangzhou in southern China,” Tu said.
The team will explore China's rural areas in Hangzhou's Fuyang district and learn the history of the Grand Canal between Beijing and Hangzhou, he said.
As the number of American students studying in China has declined in recent years, Tu said he hoped the program would attract more international students to pursue further education in China and explore the country for themselves.
