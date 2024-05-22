adidas and BCCI unveil the all-new Indian Cricket Team T20 jersey





In its second year of partnership with BCCI, adidas unveils a fresh design for the shorter format of the game

Featuring the tricolor on the neck and a bright orange sleeve, the new T20 jersey is now available to fans at two different price points Rs. 5999 (Authentic Match Jersey) and Rs. 999 (fan sweater) Adidas, the official kit sponsor of the Indian cricket team, has unveiled the new national team jersey for the T20 format. The new kit will be worn by the India Men's team for the first time in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup from 1st from June 2024. After an extremely successful Year 1 of the partnership, Adidas is now ready to embark on the next chapter with the BCCI in its second year as the official kit sponsor for Team India. To provide the best to the athletes in the upcoming tournament, Adidas will provide the Indian cricket team players with the brand new match wear, in addition to an updated training range and travel wear. The design of the new T20 jersey features the tri-color detailing on the neck, complemented by a solid blue and orange color block aesthetic. The jersey has been created to give Team India a fresh and sporty look, ideal for the fast-paced, shorter format of the game. To provide a comfortable and lightweight fit, the new T20 shirt uses heat transfer for the iconic 3 stripes, BCCI and adidas logo, all applied to a breathable fabric. The shirt is made from 100% recycled materials and features adidas' HEAT.RDY technology, while the authentic version is made from the same fabric used to make the iconic FIFA World Cup 2022 adidas jerseys. Commenting on the collaboration and the iconic T20 jersey: Neendra Singh, GM, Adidas India said, We are excited to unveil the all-new T20 jersey for Team India, marking a new chapter in our incredible partnership with the BCCI. This year not only means a fresh design, but also a year stronger in our commitment to Indian cricket. Our commitment is to provide our athletes with best-in-class performance equipment while making the new jersey accessible and easily available to the fans of the sport The jerseys can be purchased in adidas stores and on the website: https://www.adidas.co.in/cricket.

