Nassau residents get first dibs on tixto cricket World Cup events





Nassau residents will have the chance Wednesday to buy advance tickets for the opening event at the county's International Cricket Stadium at Eisenhower Park, a June 1 warm-up match between a pair of the sport's traditional powers, Bangladesh and India. Online ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. and residents will need a code, which is expected to be made available a few minutes earlier on social media and through the county's email list, officials said Tuesday. It will be a chance for Long Island cricket fans to get their first crack at it. at tickets, which have resold for thousands of dollars for some of the most coveted games. The competition will take place on June 1 at 10:30 am. A total of 25,000 tickets will be available to residents, said Chris Boyle, spokesman for County Executive Bruce Blakeman. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday. “I am very happy that we were able to negotiate an additional match between India and Bangladesh on June 1,” Blakeman said in a statement on Tuesday. Nassau residents will receive priority ticket access, ensuring everyone has the opportunity to experience the Cricket World Cup. The match will be the first time the 34,000-seat temporary stadium, built in the provincial park, will host public spectators ahead of the official start of the Men's T20 World Cup, one of the biggest sporting events in the world. Nassau will host eight World Cup matches from June 3, spread over eleven days. One of the most popular matches is one scheduled for June 9 when old cricket rivals India and Pakistan face each other. Some Long Island fans had complained that there were no special amenities for locals. Blakeman agreed last October for the International Cricket Council to build the temporary stadium on 40 acres of county-owned land on Field 6 in Eisenhower Park. The ICC estimated the global television viewership for the tournament at more than 1 billion. Nearly 4 million people signed up for an online lottery for tournament tickets in February at locations in the United States and the Caribbean. The stadium will be dismantled after the tournament. The ICC and the province agreed on a July 31 deadline for completion of the deconstruction.

