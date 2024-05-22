Max Navarro-Steffen represents Tigers at state tennis tournament | News, sports, jobs





It's rare for Southeast District programs to earn postseason honors, according to Marietta tennis coach Chris Mayer. So when someone is recognized for his or her contribution to the sport, the award has special meaning. Earlier this spring, Mayer was honored as the only recipient of the state award in tennis based on sportsmanship, ethics and integrity for the 2023-2024 school year. “This says a lot because it's quite rare for someone in Southeast Ohio to win an award for tennis,” Mayer said. “I understand I was nominated by coaches outside the area.” Mayer, who played tennis while attending high school in Athens, has coached Marietta's boys team for 19 seasons and another 14 seasons with the Tigers' girls team. “I enjoy doing this,” Mayer said. “I have been blessed with a great group of kids on both the boys and girls sides. I've had great groups of parents. They have been very helpful in keeping the program running. “I am passionate about the sport. I get excited about starting each year in August for the fall season with the girls team and again in March for the start of the boys season. According to the Ohio High School Athletic Association, individuals in each of the 28 recognized sports (boys and girls combined) reflect the values ​​of sportsmanship, ethics and integrity through their professional responsibilities and are role models for student-athletes and others. “What keeps me coming back is the excitement of the children and the fun they have in tennis,” Mayer said. “I enjoy working with them and helping them with their goals.” Mayer has one more tournament on his schedule. After winning a Division II district singles title last week in Athens, Marietta junior Max Navarro-Steffen advanced to the state tournament, which began Thursday at the College of Wooster. Navarro-Steffen, a foreign exchange student from France, is in the field of 16. His first-round opponent is sophomore Nason Lo of Gahana Columbus Academy. “Max had some good results early in the season, so I knew he had a good chance to do things this year,” Mayer said. “The state tournament always has top-level players, so there will be tough matches. But I think Max has a chance (to win his first two matches) and reach the second day of the tournament.” Contact Kerry Patrick at [email protected] Today's latest news and more in your inbox

