Table tennis: a young lady from Cabourg will participate in the World Masters Championships
Laura Bayoumy
At the age of 7, Sophie Plombin saw his brother playing table tennis at the club Cabourg (Calvados). Did she have a good eye or a good forehand? But when the coach invited her to hit the white ball, the little table tennis player quickly showed what she was made of.
Three years later, Sophie Plombin was 9 years old and won her first team, individual and doubles titles. Her career took off and together with other “Demoiselles de Cabourg” she rose through the ranks during her adolescence.
Volunteering and results
At the club, competition partners quickly became friends and parents were an integral part of the volunteers. One of them was actually our coach. There was a real camaraderie.
The small family table tennis club, founded in 1935, was relaunched after the war. From the basement of the casino where the “Demoiselles de Cabourg” trained, Sophie Plombin won the French titles until she broke the European ceiling.
Together, Sophie Plombin, Patricia Le Ny, Claire Baudry, Joëlle Carbon, Catherine Moles and Annie Rouzin have left their mark on the 80th anniversary of the Cabourg club.
Today we took part in the equivalent of the Champions League. We won the French championship title several times in a row, which took us to the European Cup.
In a black-and-white photo from 1977, we see Bruno Coquatrix, then mayor of Cabourg, welcoming the young girls, with their arms filled with large bouquets of flowers, during a reception at the town hall. He was then aware of these talents that contributed to the influence of the seaside resort.
Thirty years away from the white ball
These prosperous years of success came to an abrupt end when Sophie Plombin turned twenty, after the death of her father, herself a “volunteer and above all invested in the club”.
Under the neon lights of the Cabourg hall, filled with bottle green tables, while children train under the guidance of Didier Gilles, she talks about her career and remembers.
It was around the age of 50 that the woman, who left the sport to devote herself to her Parisian life and her family, reopened the page of ping pong after thirty years of absence.
After retiring from the sport, she rose again to the highest level of competition.
These world championships scheduled for this summer in Italy will be the last I participate in. Then I stop for health reasons.
In preparation for the 2024 World Table Tennis Masters Championships, Sophie Plombin had to mourn her physical condition and admit that she would no longer play at the speed of her early youth.
'Fun' remains the driving force
Because by pulling, forcing, the body is worn out and the first stigmata appeared a few years ago. But she assures her that her motivation is 'pleasure'. So Sophie Plombin will humbly rely on her 'old reflexes' before retreating.
Nearly 5,000 participants will compete for a week, including players aged 95 and the oldest.
On Monday we will play four matches in which the groups are scheduled. Then you have to finish in the first two and qualify for the next one, the same goes for the doubles after that.
Behind her, some black and white photos of the then teenager are printed on a board and her results are shown in detail there.
“Happy Memories” to which the 2024 World Championships will be added to complete the beautiful track record of the “Demoiselle de Cabourg”.
