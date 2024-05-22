Say stupid mid or deep back square leg or single to long leg to the average American and it will elicit a look of derision.

Cricket, the so-called gentleman's game with complex rules, funny worded field positions and matches that last five days, is hardly high in the national consciousness of the United States, adding to the fascination with the Twenty20 World Cup that the country co-hosts next month in the Caribbean.

Yet it was not always this way.

In the mid-19th century, cricket was considered a popular pastime in the United States.

Brought over by immigrants, it flourished especially in New York and Philadelphia. The very first international cricket match between the United States and Canada was played in the Big Apple in 1844, and touring teams from England crossed the Atlantic Ocean to play.

By the time of the Civil War in the 1860s, baseball had become the dominant bat-and-ball game in the United States and cricket was in decline, but became a sport that took a deeper hold in the British colonies in Asia and the Caribbean.

Baseball was called the lightning sport at the time, although it was becoming too slow for many and could be played in two to three hours, which suited the fast-paced American temperament, John Thorn, the official historian of Major League Baseball, told The Associated. Press. Cricket remained the favorite sport of gentlemen, but baseball became the democratic ideal.

That cricket is making something of a comeback in the US through its shortest format in T20 perhaps makes sense.

Major League Cricket, a T20 competition, started last year and now hosts a World Cup as the International Cricket Council looks to expand into a new market where there are already 30 million cricket fans, according to the sport's global governing body. It is in the US where cricket returns to the Olympic program for the Los Angeles Games in 2028.

The commitment to growing cricket in the US is real, said Los Angeles organizing committee sporting director Niccolo Campriani.

That could easily have been said 200 years ago, or perhaps longer.

According to USA Cricket, the first hard evidence that cricket was played in the US came as early as 1709 when William Byrd, the owner of Westover Plantation in Virginia, wrote in his diary: I got up about 6 o'clock and Colonel Ludwell, Nat Harrison, Mr. Edwards and I played cricket, and I won a little.

The governing body also noted that Benjamin Franklin brought the official rule book of crickets, the Laws of 1744, from England in 1754 and that there is anecdotal evidence that George Washington's troops played what they called wicket in 1778 for more than a decade before becoming the first American. president.

Although anti-English sentiment hardened after the American Revolution in the late 18th century, cricket was still played in 22 states by as many as a thousand clubs in the mid-19th century. A decline occurred during and after the Civil War, when baseball, a sport played in England before America, as documented by author David Block, gained a foothold.

According to Thorn, there are numerous claims … but no hard evidence that baseball is descended from cricket or even rounders, another bat-and-ball game.

The linear descent theory of games is, in my opinion, a wrong idea: Instead of an evolutionary tree, the story is more like a bramble, he told the AP.

However, there is undoubtedly some cross between baseball and cricket, not least in the language used in the two sports, such as 'pinch-hitter' or 'innings'.

Thorn said baseball tends to follow the trends in cricket, citing overarm throwing, putting spin on the ball and the potential future use of Hawkeye technology, which cricket has deployed since 2001.

On the other hand, crickets are moving five-day Tests to shorter, limited formats such as Twenty20 and the Hundred in England, making it a sport where sluggers can thrive in an all-out attacking environment.

The home run in baseball is similar to the six in cricket, with batters attempting to hit the ball over the boundary rope and into the crowd.

Spectators in New York's Nassau County, Grand Prairie outside Dallas and Broward County in Florida will likely appreciate these shots more than any others in the coming weeks.

