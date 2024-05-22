Penn State approves $700 million stadium upgrade as school hopes to host future College Football Playoff games





Penn State's Board of Trustees has approved a massive $700 million renovation of Beaver Stadium, the university announced Tuesday. The new upgrades will ensure the stadium can be a year-round venue College football The Playoff heads to locations on campus for first-round matches. The upgrades are a comprehensive rethink of the stadium as it enters a new era in college athletics. They include wider concourses, new restrooms, improved concessions, updated WiFi and improved premium seating. The approved plan will take place over the next three off-seasons and is expected to be completed in 2027. Due to construction work, capacity will be slightly reduced for the 2025 season. “I am pleased that the renovation will benefit our student-athletes, enhance Beaver Stadium's significance in stimulating local and state economies and ensure that Beaver Stadium remains a premier facility across college athletics Matt Schuyler, chairman of the board of trustees, said in a university news release. One of the biggest undertakings will be winterization, insulating pipes and other improvements that will allow the stadium to be used in the dead of winter. Many of these renovations are expected to be completed before the first round of this year's College Football Playoff games on December 20 and 21. According to the release, the Beaver Stadium project will be paid for entirely through “fundraising, concessions, naming rights, sponsorships and ticket sales.” Additionally, the upgrades eliminate a $200 million backlog of previously planned maintenance costs. This is Beaver Stadium's first major renovation since 2001. The venue was built in 1960. The new construction also includes a new welcome center that will be used year-round for college student recruitment. “Many recognize Beaver Stadium as the best stadium in college football, and we want to maintain the atmosphere our fans, alumni and community have come to expect while building on this history of excellence for generations to come,” said Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi . in a university press release. “The renovations will have a wide range of positive impacts on our community, helping us remain a national leader in attracting top student-athletes and continuing to serve as a symbol of belonging and pride for students across the Commonwealth.” Display of upgrades at Beaver Stadium Penn State Athletics

Why it matters Penn State has consistently established itself as one of the top 15 programs in the country under coach James Franklin, making it a likely host for the expanded College Football Playoff. However, Beaver Stadium has rarely hosted games in December, when the weather starts to turn frigid. Major football has largely moved away from playing outdoors in the winter due to logistical problems. The Chicago Bears, for example, plan to vacate historic Soldier Field and build a new domed stadium to streamline logistics. Of course, college football – especially in the Big Ten – prides itself on its ability to survive the elements. Part of the appeal of home games forces teams from the south and west to brave brutal weather. Upgrading Beaver Stadium for the winter is a big step in making these home games a success. While there is no track record of the CFP's approach to home locations, Penn State wants to ensure it can handle the logistics. If matches are canceled or rescheduled due to weather conditions, this may impact the willingness of all parties to return to a venue. Losing a big match due to inadequate facilities would be a nightmare scenario.

