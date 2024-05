NHL partners with the New York City Gay Hockey Association's Chelsea Challenge

NEW YORK — The jersey hangs above Jim Tate's cubicle on the 23rd floor of the NHL headquarters in New York City. A C for captain is stitched under the left shoulder. The centerpiece is the NHL shield logo colored with the six common variations of the rainbow (red, orange, yellow, green, blue and violet), a symbol of the LGBTQ+ community. “It's kind of a keepsake,” said Tate, senior director of support services. Tate, along with 14 of his New York colleagues, proudly wear shield jerseys and matching socks at Sky Rink at Chelsea Piers for the 22nd edition of the Chelsea Challenge. For the fourth year, excluding 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NHL will partner with the LGBTQ and LGBTQ-friendly adult ice hockey tournament hosted by the New York City Gay Hockey Association. Players and registered guests will arrive Friday for a welcome party. Round-robin matches begin Saturday morning and run through Sunday afternoon, with single-elimination playoff games that afternoon, followed by a banquet. Division championships begin Monday with a champagne brunch and end at 2:30 PM ET. The gathering is celebratory, the space safe, for one of the largest inclusive hockey tournaments in the United States and a grantee of the NHL investing more than $75,000 to support LGBTQ+ organizations this season. All 32 teams hosted a Pride Night to benefit more than 60 programs. Pride Tape, an NHL partner since 2016-17, received donations to provide rainbow tape to adult and youth hockey tournaments in North America. For NYCGHA Volunteer Board Chairman Matty Gaffney, the NHL's support meant more than just words. It has helped LGBTQ+ skaters and fans find their place in the hockey community while growing the sport for new generations of audiences. “This is one of the most amazing tournaments held in the entire country,” said Kim Davis, NHL senior executive vice president, social impact, growth initiatives and legislative affairs. “And I love that it happens every year around Memorial Day weekend because it gets a lot of visibility. This is about making sure that everyone who wants to play our sport, every fan who loves our sport, everyone who loves our want to keep sports, it feels like there is a place for them that is safe and welcoming.”

