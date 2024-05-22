Fun, new activities for kids to try for free this semester





Pickleball, archery and the Harry Potter-inspired sport, Quidditch, are bringing the magic to new activities funded by Telford & Wrekin Council this May half term.

The hugely popular Urban Games program offers a variety of sports for girls and boys aged eight to 16, as well as nature-themed sessions suitable for younger children and also table tennis for all the family. The Urban Games are funded through the council's Safer & Stronger Communities programme, in partnership with the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner. All sessions are free and children can come as usual. There are lots of fun new things to try, like pickleball, a mix of tennis, badminton, ping pong and dodgeball. There is also archery, fencing and quidditch, which is now a real sport played on brooms. The sessions are delivered by the charity 4 All Foundation. Plus there are the usual favourites, including football, cricket, hockey, cycling and BMX cycling, organized by professional coaches from AFC Telford United Foundation, Shropshire Cricket, Telford & Wrekin Hockey Club, Telford Bike Hub and Telford Flyers. There is a chance to try martial arts and Chinese painting, offered by Culture Kind Chinese Community. Younger children can learn about nature through trails and treasure hunts led by the Shropshire Wildlife Trust. Visit www.telford.gov.uk/urbangames to see the full programme Councilor Kelly Middleton (Lab), Cabinet Member for Healthy, Safer and Stronger Communities and Partnerships said: Our Urban Games offering continues to grow and with over 600 children enjoying sessions over the Easter holidays, we know how valuable these free activities are to families across the borough. It's great to see new sports being offered for the May half term programme. I've always fancied trying my hand at archery and for all those Harry Potter fans among us, Quidditch sounds like great fun! All sessions take place in a fun and safe environment, giving parents peace of mind. Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: I am proud to be able to support these sessions as part of a wider program in Telford. By working with Telford & Wrekin Council and investing together, we are building stronger communities, empowering children and young people and ultimately reducing crime and making communities safer. Telford & Wrekin Council also offers a wide range of inclusive activities and events that children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities can take part in, to make friends and develop new skills and interests. Parents and carers can visit the Telford & Wrekin Local Offer website for more information. Urban Games is just one of a number of projects funded through the council's Safer & Stronger Communities programme, in partnership with the Police and Crime Commissioner, and partly funded by raising government funding. Safer & Stronger Communities supports projects that bring people together and reduce crime and anti-social behavior and are the result of feedback from residents. If people have ideas for a project in their area, they can contact the team at [email protected]

