



NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. – The 10th-ranked Washington and Lee University women's golf team kicked off Tuesday at Keene Trace Golf Club for the first round of the 2024 NCAA DIII Championships. The Generals scored a team card of 317 (+29). The first round scorecard was highlighted by a hole-in-one from junior Laetitia Roegner on the 12th hole. The green turned out to be a par 3 of 180 meters. After the first round, Emory University is in the lead with a score of 295, seven strokes over par. Karen Lee of the University of Texas at Dallas has the lowest score of the day, four strokes under par (68), putting her at the top the ranking. The Blue and White will tee off in ten minutes from the first tee box with the University of Redlands and Illinois Wesleyan from 11:50 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. THE BASIC OF THE COURSE May 21-24

72 hole tournament

Nicholasville, Ky.

Course summary by course Keene Trace Golf Club Golf Club – 5826 yards

Average score first round: 81.67 Ella Wong (76, +4) First year Ella Wong carded a birdie on the first hole and recorded 13 pars.

carded a birdie on the first hole and recorded 13 pars. Wong is four strokes above par and level Marcella Mercer for 22nd place after the first round.

for 22nd place after the first round. The first year the team even scores on par 3 and leads the team in the number of holes on par. Marcella Mercer (76, +4) Marcella Mercer even shot the front nine with a birdie and one bogey and then finished four strokes above the back nine.

even shot the front nine with a birdie and one bogey and then finished four strokes above the back nine. Mercer is tied for 22nd and is even on par 5s and par 3s. Julia Haetzel (82, +10) Julia Haetzel is ten strokes over after the first round and is tied for 88th place. A Shelmire (83, +11) A Shelmire is 11 strokes above par and tied for 96th place. Laetitia Roegner (84, +12) Laetitia Roegner carded the hole-in-one eagle on the 12th hole and recorded two birdies to round out the front nine.

carded the hole-in-one eagle on the 12th hole and recorded two birdies to round out the front nine. Roegners is 12 strokes left and is tied for 102nd place.

The junior even scores on par 5 and one stroke under par 3 thanks to the eagle on hole 12. BY THE NUMBERS W&L combined for 49 holes at par, four birdies and one eagle.

The Generals are two strokes above the par 3 with a batting average of 3.10.

GolfStat Scores The full results of Monday's round can be found here:

