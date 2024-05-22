2nd Penn State football document details Franklin's medical involvement, including player attempting suicide | Sport

A second team doctor for Penn State football testified several times Tuesday about what he said Coach James Franklin tried to intervene with the medical decisions of team doctors and trainers.

This interference included a player attempting to commit suicide by throwing himself out of a window, according to Dr. Pete Seidenberg, who served as a front-line team physician during Franklin's first years as head coach. Seidenberg is no longer at Penn State and practices out of state.

Luckily, someone stopped him, Seidenberg said of the player, who was not named in the open court hearing in Dauphin County.

The suicidal player was still being treated in short-term psychiatric care when Seidenberg testified that Franklin and then-Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour wanted the player medically disqualified from the team.

Seidenberg testified that this would have meant the player would lose his Penn State scholarship so Franklin could offer it to another player during the upcoming offseason.

Seidenberg testified that he and Dr. Scott Lynch, then director of athletics medicine and orthopedic consultant to the Penn States football team, refused to follow Franklin and Barbour's request. Seidenberg said this would have been the equivalent of disqualifying a player with a torn ACL before undergoing surgery.

The incident was one of several Seidenberg detailed Tuesday as part of the ongoing lawsuit filed by Lynch.

Lynch was fired from his dual roles as Penn State director of athletics medicine and orthopedic consultant to the football team on March 1, 2019, leading to his lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges Lynch repeatedly clashed with Franklin, who took over in 2014. Lynch claims he was fired from his dual role because he refused to allow a coach to interfere with his medical treatment and return to make decisions.

Lynch says he reported Franklin's interference to Penn State Athletics and Penn State Health, including his direct supervisor there, Dr. Kevin Black, who is also being sued by Lynch. He is seeking both compensatory and punitive damages in this case.

The defense claims there is no evidence that Lynch ever changed his medical treatment of players under pressure from Franklin or anyone else.

On the witness stand, Seidenberg described numerous meetings in which he said Franklin pressured him, Lynch and the head athletic trainer to change their medical decisions and the treatment advice and options given to players.

After detailing these incidents, Seidenberg repeatedly described Franklin's actions as follows: I saw that as his attempt to influence medical decisions.

There were several defense objections during Seidenberg's testimony due to hearsay. Dauphin County Court Judge Andrew Dowling banned the doctor from repeating Franklin's words on the witness stand. Instead, Seidenberg had to testify to what he observed and the conclusions he drew from Franklin's actions.

Franklin and Penn State Athletics were dropped from Lynch's lawsuit because Lynch missed a filing deadline.

One of the meetings with Franklin, other team and AD officials and the medical staff took place on a Friday evening at the Penn Stater Hotel prior to a game. Seidenberg testified that Franklin wanted a key starter cleared to play.

The coach tried to get us to release the athlete so he could play again, the doctor testified. We were pressured to release the athlete. There was a discussion. The coach tried to influence medical decisions.

Ultimately, Seidenberg testified that he and Lynch opposed this, and the player was not cleared for the upcoming match.

When asked how Franklin reacted to this medical decision, Seidenberg testified: he was angry. He was angry with our decision.

In another case where the team's medical staff stood firm against Franklin over the treatment of a player, Seidenberg testified about the coach: He abruptly stood up from the conference table and sat back down at his desk. The meeting was over.

Lynch's attorney, Steven F. Marino, joked that Franklin's actions amounted to a director's office moment.

Seidenberg testified that he and Lynch would explain the different treatment options to injured players, leaving it up to them to choose surgery or a more conservative approach with therapy that could last longer if treatment doesn't work.

In two such cases described from the witness stand, Seidenberg said Franklin favored surgery as the first option, arranging meetings with Seidenberg and Lynch in both cases. Once again, the doctors adhered to the players' choices of more conservative medical approaches.

Seidenberg testified that Franklin often questioned the number of players on the injury list during practice. Players limited by injury were dressed in baby blue jerseys during practices.

There was pressure to get people out of the baby blues and there was pressure to do it quickly, Seidenberg testified.

To show that Lynch didn't always go against Franklin, Seidenberg chronicled an incident where a player broke a bone in his foot during the 2019 Citrus Bowl. Lynch explained the injury to the player and told him that going back into the game would damage the foot would not damage it further. Lynch left it up to the player, who opted to get back into the game.

Afterwards, Franklin praised the player in front of the entire team.

The coach was very happy, Seidenberg recalled. The athlete was applauded for continuing to play hurt.

What was the message? Marino asked his witness.

Play pain.

And that came from Coach Franklin?

That's right, Seidenberg said.

Just in case players didn't get the message, Franklin came up with the idea of ​​borrowing a locker room sign from the rival Michigan program. The sign, introduced in court, read: The unmotivated player, the out-of-form player, the hurt player and the bad player all look the same.

Shocked by the message, Seidenberg testified that he sent an email to Lynch and the head coach saying, “I'm afraid he felt the need to share this with us.”

Seidenberg added from the stands: This encourages injured players to hide their injuries and not report them to the medical team.

