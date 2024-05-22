Numbers game: why rankings matter in tennis and why they can be distracting | Tennis

aWhen Stefanos Tsitsipas talked about his second-round loss at the Madrid Open last month, his regret was clearly visible. Tsitsipas explained that his goal was to earn as close to 6,000 ATP ranking points as possible during the clay-court season, which he had calculated as the maximum amount he could achieve during this period in a perfect world. Now he was behind.

Now I may be a step back from even achieving that, so minus 1000, he said. I just have to keep working for the points, because I really want to go out on the field and fight for the points that I feel belong to me, and reach new heights in terms of my ranking and my performances this season.

One of the quirks of professional tennis is the importance of the rankings. They determine everything from tournaments a player can participate in to the amount of money a sponsorship contract can pay out. Their most fundamental function, however, is to measure each player in relation to their peers. Those figures don't lie, says Tsitsipas. They say everything.

Despite how essential the rankings are to the functioning of the sport, Tsitsipass's approach is unusual. Very few players talk so openly about points and positions, because while setting objective goals can be a positive source of motivation, that number next to a player's name can quickly become their worst nightmare.

Injuries, draws, there are a lot of things in tennis you have no control over, says Jack Draper. It's hard to put it that way [a target] and then be very disappointed. If you focus on the following: reaching this ranking, reaching this ranking, then you stop developing as a player. You're not going to reach that point.

Many players have had to learn this the hard way. Having those outcome goals was almost debilitating for me, says Madison Keys. I put way too much pressure on myself and I honestly hated playing tennis outside just because I couldn't focus on why I was even there and what I was actually trying to do. So I've really tried to make a conscious effort to have a lot more performance-based goals and focus a lot more on how I play, how I want to play.

Stefanos Tsitsipas congratulates Thiago Monteiro after defeating the Brazilian at the Madrid Open in April. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Since their introduction in 1973 and 1975 respectively, the ATP and WTA rankings have played a crucial role in the development of the sport. Both ranking systems operate on a 52-week rolling system and each tournament category offers a certain number of points each round depending on their importance. The four Grand Slam tournaments have the highest number of points. Those who cannot match the points they collected a year earlier will fall down the rankings.

In the digital age, ignoring the rankings is even harder than before. Previously, players only heard about their new rankings every Monday, but the rise of them live rankings initially calculated by fans, have transformed the experience of playing and following tennis, allowing both players and fans to chart progress round by round.

Although Keys has managed to avoid her live ranking, the temptation has always been there. It can become so easy to get caught up in it, she says. And I think it's hard to play from such a young age because that number next to your name can mean so much and takes the fun out of tennis. You start to focus on that so much, but it doesn't really matter.

In the opening week of the Italian Open this month, a Belgian qualifier named Zizou Bergs stepped up to Campo Centrale for the biggest match of his career against Rafael Nadal, where the 24-year-old held on impressively to narrowly lose to the 10-time champion in three sets. Bergs has reached a defining moment in his career as he is on the verge of finally breaking into the top 100.

Zizou Bergs in action during his defeat to Rafael Nadal as he looked for a valuable top 100 position. Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

He says: If you say at school: I want to be in the top hundred, which is what I had to say to skip classes at school to train, then everyone looks at you: who do you think you are? This goal has been there since I became aware of tennis, which is the age of seven. We were chasing it so hard.

By qualifying for the main tournament in Rome, Bergs moved into the top 100 of the live rankings, but the results of players around him at other tournaments in Rome were not in his favor. On Monday he rose to 102, a new career high ranking of one place, but still two away from the ultimate goal.

Unlike some players, Bergs openly admits that he is constantly monitoring his progress in the live rankings. He believes that chasing such a specific goal is energizing: My team says, “You should try to re-rank your goals now because you're pretty much there.” I say: No, I just want to enjoy that moment as much as possible when I end up in the top hundred.

For most professionals, reaching the top 100 is a much more realistic goal to fixate on than childhood dreams of winning grand slams. In addition to the symbolism of being one of the best players in the world, the top 100 also roughly marks the boundary between the top level of the sport, including the main draws of grand slams, and the secondary tours of both the ATP and WTA.

It can also prove to be an ultimate mental barrier for many. For example, Jessica Pegula was stuck in the No. 100-200 rankings for seven years. After finally breaking the top 100, the confidence and momentum she gained took her all the way to the top five, where she stayed for three years: I just remember [the top 100] Because this was a huge hurdle, and when I did it, I was like, OK, that's it? Like that was all it took? It was hard, but I think it's one of those things where you have a great goal and once you achieve it you realize, Wow, why was I so concerned about that? she says.

At the top of the game, breaking into the top 20, top 10, fighting for a top eight spot in the WTA or ATP finals or competing for world number 1 can all be a mental challenge. But many top players say they are so focused on winning the world's biggest titles every week and on their personal development that the rankings often take a back seat. I want to do well in tournaments, says Coco Gauff. The ranking is part of it.

Coco Gauff after winning the ASB Classic in Aukland in January. For the American, rankings are secondary to titles Photo: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Then there are the chosen prodigies who are so good that they don't have to worry about their rankings at all. During her teenage years, Iga Swiatek, now enjoying her 104th week at No. 1 at age 22, would regularly updates her social media of screenshots of her ranking. There has never been a negative update.

Looking at it now, it all went so smoothly that I never had a moment where I stopped. Honestly, the first moment I stopped and there's no way to move forward is about right now, Swiatek says casually. That's why you need to focus on progress as a player, not on the numbers.

In recent months, Grigor Dimitrov's impressive form has taken him back into the top 10 at the age of 33. His reflections on his relationship with his ranking over the years lead to the expression of a sentiment evoked by many other players: sure, it's nice, it's fun, it's great if you're one of the older guys and you is still in the top 10, he says. But for me, I don't want to base my self-worth on winning games and being a top 10 player.

While Keys describes how focusing too much on rankings affected her joy for the sport, she also warns of the dangers of rankings affecting a player's self-esteem. When asked if it's really that easy on a player's self-esteem to become attached to the number next to his name, the former No. 7 immediately nods vigorously, eyes closed: Yes, she says. And that's why they were all crazy.