Graduation profile: Triple scholarship recipient 'pays it forward' – Dal News





This article is part of a series focusing on the students of the Dalhousie Class of 2024. The spring convocation runs from May 21 to 31 in Halifax and Truro. Read all our profiles in one place here as they are published, and for more information visit the Convocation website.

Arcel Siosan doesn't let anything get between him and his ambitions. The recipient of three Sir Graham Day Scholarships knows that hard work and the goodwill of others can make a world of difference. What he learned from Day is that it's never too early to pass on that goodwill. Arcel, who is graduating with a combined degree of Bachelor of Management and Bachelor of Science (Recreation), is already using his success to help his own family, who live in Whitehorse, Yukon, as well as vulnerable people in his hometown in the Philippines. Arcel's father suffered a debilitating stroke in 2015, leaving his mother to support the family. When Arcel received his first $7,000 reward, he says he…didn't expect so much…it was such a blessing. He paid his tuition, sent money back to his family and paid for 60 care packages for people in the village of Miranda, Philippines. Arcel explains that where he comes from, poverty is high. With the help of the family living there, he used some of the proceeds to buy rice and hygiene products, which were then assembled into packages and delivered. After meeting Sir Graham Day and speaking with him a few times, Arcel is inspired by Day's commitment to the community and the family business, something he would like to emulate. Day is known for his passionate conversations with students about the importance of sharing your happiness. Always remember where I come from Having just completed his dream co-op in Montreal with the Canadian Olympic Committee, Arcel is looking across Canada for his first post-doctoral job. There are also plans to set up a company in the Philippines with his father. Arcel and his father have bought land in their old neighborhood, where they plan to open a fresh food market. It won't open anytime soon, he says, and it's something we can continue to work on. When Arcel received his second Sir Graham Day Scholarship, he knew he wanted to do something for the children in Miranda. This time, Arcel and his father were planning to go to the Philippines, so he decided to have an afternoon full of games and prizes (photo right). Arcel and his relatives also cooked a meal for them. I credit my mom and dad for always making me think about where I come from. Immigrating to Whitehorse when he was 10 wasn't the best experience, he says. But his interest in sports helped him integrate into the community. He played table tennis and volleyball and participated in three Arctic Winter Games, one Canada Winter Games, two Canada Summer Games and one Western Canada Summer Games. During his first three years at Dalhousie University, he played volleyball for the Dalhousie Tigers. Arcel laughs when he says: I had to try it out, I wasn't accepted. Recruiters don't come to the Yukon for athletes, he chuckles. Eleven students will receive an award this semester Arcel was reluctant to apply for the Sir Graham Day Scholarship once he received it and was encouraged by the student counseling office to reapply. Sir Graham Day Scholarships are awarded twice a year to students who excel academically and demonstrate an interest in family businesses, transport or business-government relations. The most recent recipients of the scholarship are James Cameron (MPA), Ben Boudreau (CRMBA), Nicole Solie (CRMBA), Chloe Duras (MPA). Rohin Minocha-McKenney (CRMBA), Jacob Benoit (CRMBA), Alec Brooks (MPA), Emma King (BMgmt), Mary MacKay (BMgmt), Katie Verge (BComm) and Lara Issa (BMgmt).

