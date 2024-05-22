Happy 21st Birthday T20: From Crazy Photoshoot to Apex Size for Crickets | Cricket

In an age where every conceivable piece of information is available at the click of a button, details of the pop group United Colors of Sound are impressively sparse.

In an incredibly low-resolution image of the band found in the far reaches of the internet, there appears to be ten members; From the grainy YouTube footage of them performing England's official 2003 Rugby World Cup anthem at Twickenham alongside UB40, there appears to be only five. But none of that quintet is the radio host and singing coach of TV talent show Carrie Grant, who was certainly part of the group at one time. Or was that her?

The answers to such questions are of secondary importance, at least for the purposes of The Spin this week, rather than on the mystery of how, on May 8, 2003, in a London rooftop bar, two of the countless members of United Colors of Sounds hands found resting on the floor. unlikely shoulders from John Crawley and Chris Adams, while another wielded a budget bat in front of the county cricket kings. Add to that the ridiculously bad Elvis Presley and Austin Powers lookalikes, a misnomer of epic proportions, and it's an image that hasn't stood the test of time five minutes after the photographer first pressed the shutter, just as many times as now, 21 years ago. after it was used to promote the inaugural ECB Twenty20 Cup campaign.

“I remember cringing when it came out,” Adams says. We were used to doing unusual photo shoots for sponsors, but this struck us as odd.

It didn't feel like it at the time, but in the midst of such an unremarkable musical company, cricket was about to change forever. In the dusty boardrooms of the England and Wales Cricket Board, there had been a desire to modernize the product for some time. The impending end of tobacco sponsorship in British sport provided an excuse to scrap the long-running Benson & Hedges Cup and replace it with something with greater mass appeal.

Armed with a research budget of 250,000, funded by Channel 4, the premier cricket broadcaster of the time, the governing body organized more than 30 focus groups and surveyed 4,500 people of all ages, backgrounds and demographics to understand what they wanted from domestic cricket in England. The verdict was slightly more accessible, both in terms of delivery and time frame.

Building on a format that club cricketers had played on weekday evenings for generations, the idea for a 20-over tournament developed and the wheels were set in motion for a form of play that within twenty years would usurp the entire structure of the sport . .

The new competition passed a vote of 11 votes to seven among the 18 first-class counties (Glamorgan, Middlesex, Northamptonshire, Somerset, Sussex, Warwickshire and Yorkshire were initially unenthusiastic, if you were wondering) and those eminent cricket reporters time were flown to the holiday home of then ECB President Lord MacLaurins in Valderrama, Spain, to sell them on the idea. It was through a group discussion with the journalists that the name Twenty20 first came up.

A packed Old Trafford watches as Lancashire host Yorkshire in the 2003 Twenty20 Cup. Photograph: Gareth Copley/PA Archive/PA Images

In May 2003, the first season of professional T20 action was upon us when Stuart Robertson, the ECB's marketing manager, invited the media to the luxurious Kensington Roof Gardens in central London for what might be described as infamous as this launch photo shoot wouldn't have been so ridiculous. forgettable.

My God, I don't know why we ended up with those entertainers, laughs Robertson. We did our best within the budget we had. I remember going shopping to buy a Twenty20 Cup trophy and having about 1,500 to spend, or maybe not even that much. It was nothing. I went to the local sports trophy shop and asked them for the largest trophy I could get for that amount of money.

An oddity that did not go unnoticed by the press attending the event was that the ECB's top brass left their ties behind for the presentation. A new era had truly begun.

skip the newsletter promotion Subscribe to our cricket newsletter for our writers' views on the biggest stories and a round-up of the week's action Privacy declaration: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. See our privacy policy for more information. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of Service to apply. after newsletter promotion

Sussex captain Adams and his Hampshire counterpart Crawley were given top spot for the photographers as their upcoming match on June 13 would be the first professional match ever played in this format. Not that anyone involved had any idea how far T20 would go.

It was all a bit of fun, Adams says. Swing hard and if you win a few games, that's great. If not, don't worry about it because it probably won't exist in two or three years. I remember I had to go out for a hat-trick ball for Wasim [Akram], which is never something you really want to do. But the match was a lot of fun. Adams survived that performance, but Sussex lost by five runs as the new tournament flourished.

The provinces were given a free hand to promote their games as they wished and used a variety of methods to attract new audiences, from bouncy castles and hot tubs on the field to strapping a rubber duck aboard a remote-controlled car and to drive it to the outfield to guide the hitters. rejected without scoring.

From there, things evolved quickly. The rest of the cricket world soon launched their own domestic T20 tournaments, with the Indian Premier League at the top of the global pyramid, and a biennial T20 World Cup followed, the latest edition of which kicked off in the West Indies and the United States on Sunday. . In four years, T20 cricket will end its extraordinary growth when it becomes an Olympic sport.

What are the chances that United Colors of Sound will play at the opening ceremony?

This is an extract from the Guardians' weekly cricket email, The Spin. To subscribe, visit this page and follow the instructions.