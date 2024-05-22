Family of murdered Minneapolis football player speaks out after charges were dismissed

Minneapolis police found Deveall McClendon dead behind the wheel of his Dodge Charger early on the morning of Feb. 6, 2023, after a report of gunshots and a crash along Lyndale Avenue south of downtown.

More than a year later, after charges were filed against a suspect but later dismissed, the family of the murdered semi-pro football player is still searching for answers.

“We want justice,” said the shooting victim's father, Derek McClendon.

The Hennepin County Prosecutor's Office dismissed the second-degree murder charge against Clyde Mack Lee III on March 26, citing insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt. The family said they were angry about the dismissal, arguing there was enough evidence for a conviction, with location data showing the suspect took the same path as the car used in the shooting.

“It felt like a total slap in the face,” said Laleta McClendon, mother of Deveall McClendon.

McClendon, who played for the Minneapolis Warriors football team, died in a drive-by shooting near Hennepin and Lyndale avenues and Vineland Place near Loring Park. Investigators checked surveillance cameras and determined that McClendon was driving south next to a Chevrolet Malibu on Lyndale when it struck a Toyota car near Vineland and the Malibu fled. Witnesses said they heard shots just before the crash.

The family says they will now push for new charges.

“We've been gunning for them, and I'll continue to do that,” Laleta McClendon said.

In a statement, the Hennepin County Prosecutor's Office said it will continue to work with the Minneapolis Police Department to gather sufficient evidence to “hold everyone involved in this murder accountable for their actions.”

“Mr. McClendon's family is experiencing unimaginable pain and we deeply regret his loss,” the office said. “We have been in close contact with them throughout this process and will continue to do so as the investigation into this senseless tragedy continues.”

Police said they believe two firearms were used in the fatal shooting as they recovered two 10-millimeter casings and four 9-millimeter casings. Police found the Malibu days later and its owner, a man other than Lee, who said only he and his girlfriend had access to the car.

Investigators said 10mm shell casings found in the vehicle matched those found at the murder scene. The shell casings also matched a firearm used in a June 2022 shooting in Minneapolis. According to the complaint, SnapChat videos show Lee near the 2022 shooting on the day it occurred and later with a gun in his hand.

But in a motion to oppose the state collecting a DNA mouth swab from Lee, attorneys for the Hennepin County Public Defender's Office argued that probable cause was never found to charge Lee. The defense called the swab by the prosecution a “fishing expedition.”

The prosecutor argued that Lee's SnapChat account and location data linked him to the crime. According to the complaint, Lee's SnapChat location data was tracked “identically” with the Malibu at the time of the shooting.

However, the defense said the records never showed he came closer than half a mile from the shooting. The defense also argued that the active SnapChat account only shows that the account was active on a device in the vehicle, not that he was actually there.

McClendon's family also objected to the lack of arrests in the incident. Derek McClendon said he did not understand why the owner of the Malibu used in the shooting was not charged.

Lee's attorney did not return a call seeking comment. He has no violent criminal record in Minnesota.

In the final years of his life, Deveall played for the Minneapolis Warriors, a semi-professional football team, and helped them win a championship. He was also a part-time security guard and bodyguard.

Just before his death, Deveall and his father had discussed taking a vacation together to Egypt, his father said. He noted that he and his son were very similar, and that he watched him grow up in football.

“My wife recently sent a picture of me and him together; we looked like twins,” said Derek McClendon.

Following his death, there was an outpouring of support and grief in McClendon's home state of Georgia. About 700 people attended his funeral, said his father, a longtime police officer and football coach. He added that he is considering taking legal action against the Public Prosecution Service over its handling of the case.

His parents said they were confident the shooting was random and that their son was never involved in anything that would have led to someone killing him.

“Everyone was devastated because of his character,” Derek McClendon said.

McClendon's sister, Sade, described him as “bubbly” and said the two had never argued.

“He was a cuddler, very intimate, and the one who kept everyone close together,” she said.