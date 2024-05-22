Softball goes to national semi-finals with another extra inning classic





Next game: vs. #3 UT Tyler 22-05-2024 | 1:30 p.m Be able to. 22 (Wed) / 1:30 PM vs #3 UT Tyler History Longwood, Florida.– The comeback Bears struck again as the Bears scored twice with two outs in the sixth inning, tying the game at four Lora Beth Wood drove in Lauren Rakes And Cassidy Wall with a single in the 9th inning as the Bears won their sixth extra-inning game this post-season as the Bears defeated No. 3 seed Wilmington 6-4. With the win, the Bears are one of the final four teams to play as LR plays No. 2 seed UT Tyler in the National Semifinals tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. The Bears will have to beat UT-Tyler twice tomorrow to advance to the final Championship Series. INSIDE THE MATCHUP:

Game Final: No. 8 Lenoir-Rhyne 6, No. 3 Wilmington 4,

Facts:Lenoir Rhyne (52-17), Wilmington (46-16)

Game Location:Longwood, FL STATISTICS AND INFO: This is the seventh overtime game this postseason as the Bears are 6-1.

52 wins are tied for the second most in a single season. The Bears are one win away from tying the program record.

The 2010 team won 53 games as the Bears lost in the Super Regional that year.

Julia Mardigian now leads the country with 104 hits this season. GAME INFO: After scoring just one run in the first two games of the World Series, the Bears scored twice in the first inning as Wall had a two-out two-run single that gave the Bears an early lead.

The lead did not last long as Wilmington scored twice in the bottom of the first to tie the score and then twice more in the second to open a 4–2 lead.

That's where we were until the 6th then Kaylan Brown then singled with two outs Madison Wilson With a single just short of the plate, Brown attempted to score on a Wilmington miscue and was initially called off the plate as he attempted to score, but with immediate replay review for this tournament the call was overturned when Brown hit home plate before the tag.

then singled with two outs With a single just short of the plate, Brown attempted to score on a Wilmington miscue and was initially called off the plate as he attempted to score, but with immediate replay review for this tournament the call was overturned when Brown hit home plate before the tag. So instead of going to the 7th trailing by two, the Bears were still down by one with two outs when Mardigian then singled for Wilson to tie the game at four as all four runs were scored with two out.

Both teams had runners on third with one out in the 7th, but neither team could score as we headed to extra innings for the seventh time this postseason.

In the 9th, Rakes walked and rushed to beat a possible force play on second (after another successful review by the Bears), then scored on Wood's single. Wall also came around to score on the Wildcats' mistake.

Rakes then closed the door in her 9th inning in the circle as the Bears advanced to the final four. Rakes threw 162 pitches in her second complete nine-inning game in this World Series.

Bears had twelve hits in the game as Katelyn Rackard had a three-hit game to lead the Bears, but each starter scored a hit in it. OUTSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Rackard reached base in all five at bats with three hits and two walks.

There were only four total strikeouts in the game.

Mardigian extended her hitting streak to ten games. NEXT ONE: The Bears play UT Tyler tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. The Bears will need to win twice to advance to the final championship series that begins Friday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lrbears.com/news/2024/5/21/softball-ws-day-3.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos