The Case to End College Football

Today's guest columnists are professors and authors Nathan Kalman-Lamb and Derek Silva.

is morally indefensible.

That is the premise of our upcoming book The end of college football: On the human cost of an all-American gamebased on lengthy interviews we conducted with 25 former star college athletes (mainly in the Power Five, now becoming Power Four without the Pac-12).

While we sympathize with the fact that there is much to love about the sport – from its pageantry and quirky traditions to its profound cultural significance in so many regions of the United States – the enjoyment it provides fans and participants is more than offset by its exploitation and harms that define its practice.

Let's start with the basics: Major college football is one of the most egregious sites of economic exploitation in American society today. Despite recent moral panic about how the liberalization of name, image and likeness (NIL) is ruining the sport remains a fact 42 athletic departments produced more than $100 million in revenue during 2021-2022, universities continue not to directly compensate the on-campus athletic workers responsible for producing that value.

Instead, they direct player-generated revenue into the hands of formal athletic department employees so that 36 head football coaches bring in more than $5 million a year, 66 assistants more than $1 million, 51 athletic directors more than $700,000 and even 21 strength coaches more than $500,000. In the state of Ohio there is indeed one astonishing 2,158 people are on the athletic department payroll. None of them are footballers – a fact that the athletes we interviewed were acutely aware of and deeply outraged by.

The dynamics of this system are exacerbated by racial inequality. A disproportionate amount of college football players are from color, especially black, including 55.7% of players at Power Five schools. Yet between 2019 and 2020, only 5.7% of students at these schools were Black. This is important not only because of the amount of money these players generate, but also because of who receives the benefits.

Ted Tatos and Hal Singer have calculated that black football and men's basketball players lose annually in a racial transfer of wealth of $1.2 to $1.4 billion to white coaches, administrators and athletic department officials. And yet the black football players who attend these predominantly white institutions (PWIs) and are subjected to this form of blatant wage theft told us that they also have to endure constant microaggressions through the insinuation from other students and teachers that they do not deserve to to be present. such hallowed academic spaces – a truly odious example of adding insult to injury.

Indeed, the issue of academics is one that typically doesn't come up enough in conversations about exploitation and harm in college football. Under the logic of the NCAA system, education is, in a very direct sense, compensation for players – a wage provided in the form of a scholarship. And yet our interviews revealed that the education players receive is the worst example of the pedagogical experience of their non-athletic peers.

Pervasive policies such as academic clustering (sending players to supposedly 'easier' non-STEM classes), scheduling practices at times that limit class opportunities, travel during the week for games, and summer training that hinder overseas travel and internship opportunities mean that the The academic experience of “student” athletes in college football is shaped and limited by athletic commitments. And that doesn't take into account the brutal reality that a 40-hour work week in football causes fatigue that makes concentration in the classroom almost physically impossible. So even though players are “paid” in the form of a scholarship, the educational experience they receive does not even come close to the experience that universities are allowed to provide.

We now come to what is perhaps the strongest moral argument against college football: the fact that the sport should be understood quite literally as a form of human sacrifice. Each 2.6 years of football doubles the risk of contracting the devastating neurological disorder CTE. The game as it currently exists cannot be divorced from the harm it exposes its participants to.

The players we spoke to described the horrors of enduring the physical violence of head injuries and other forms of physical harm during their time playing college football, with the damage often compounded by coaches' demands to work through pain and play through the pain. conflicts of interest that prevent medical officials from providing adequate care. Universities, as institutions concerned with the education and development of the young people they are meant to serve, simply cannot be in the business of knowingly exposing them to this level of harm. It is fundamentally antithetical to the mission of higher education.

But the players signed up for it, right?

Based on our conversations with players, we argue that this common sense assumption ignores the stark reality of what we and others call structural coercionThe system of racial capitalism that has created structural barriers to access to higher education and class mobility for so many, especially Americans of color. College football, as a possible lever for opportunity and improved life chances in a society where such opportunities are unconscionably scarce, is therefore at the same time a rational strategy. And compelling (because limited) choice.

So, what should be done? We offer two answers.

In the short term, we view unionization and collective bargaining as the best option and view Dartmouth men's basketball's recent efforts with some optimism. If college football players have to continue to sacrifice so much for college athletic departments, they should at least have the right to negotiate the terms under which they do so.

However, that is only a palliative. In a very real sense, there is a moral obligation to end the damage that college football has done. Such an outcome requires concrete reparations to all who gave so much of themselves to the sport, so that so many of us can experience the economic and emotional benefits. It also requires building a better society with true racial equality, universal access to higher education and health care, and more opportunity for all.

A society in which football is simply not necessary.

Nathan Kalman-Lamb is an assistant professor of sociology at the University of New Brunswick. Derek Silva is an Associate Professor of Sociology and Criminology at King's University College of Western University. They are co-hosts (with Johanna Mellis) of The end of the sport podcast and co-authors of The end of college football: On the human cost of an all-American game.