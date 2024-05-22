Women's tennis ends play at the NCAA singles and doubles championships





Stillwater, Okla. Texas Women's Tennis concluded the 2024 NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships on Tuesday at the Greenwood Tennis Center. Senior #20 Angel Rapolu fell in the Round of 32 in singles, while Rapolu graduated Sasnouskaya asked were defeated in the Round of 32 in doubles. Rapolu fell short in a hard-fought three-set match against second seed Amelia Rajecki, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. Rajecki opened the first set with a two-point hold, then won the next two games 3-0. From there, Rapolu responded with a 5-0 run, winning six of the next seven games to take the set. At 2-2 in the second set, Rajecki won consecutive games, decided by two points with a hold and then a break, after which she consolidated her break for 5-2. The next six games of the match remained on serve, giving Rajecki the second set and resulting in a 2–2 score in the third set before Rajecki broke for 3–2. Rapolu managed to break back and then hold a 4-3 lead, but Rajecki responded with a 3-0 run, with a two-point break from 5-2 before serving out the match. In doubles, Rapolu and Sasnouskaya were defeated by Victoria Allen and Amelia Bissett of Florida State 6-3, 6-4. Starting with the Longhorns, the first four games of the match were on serve, despite Texas having a chance to break on a deuce point in the second game. With the score even at 2-2, the Seminoles took three straight two-point wins, including two breaks and a hold for 5-2. The Longhorns got one of the breaks back, but Florida State broke again for the set. In the second inning, Rapolu and Sasnouskaya had another two-point break opportunity in the first game, but Allen and Bissett managed to hold on and start with a 3-0 run. Texas held on in the next game, moving to a 15-40 lead in the next game, but Florida State was able to hold on for another deuce point for 4-1. Two games later, the Longhorns got the break back and then consolidated for 4-4, but the Seminoles held on and then closed the match with a two-point break to win. The match marked the final match for Rapolu and Sasnouskaya in their Longhorn careers. A first-team All-Big 12 selection in both singles and doubles this year, Rapolu has been instrumental in Texas' remarkable run of success over the past four years, including back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022. as the team compiled a 103–16 (.866) record. For her career, she has amassed a total of 139 wins, including 100 in singles and 39 in doubles, including an overall record of 36-7 in singles and 18-3 in doubles this year. She also had a mark of 25-12 in doubles and teamed with Sasnouskaya to win 12 of their last 14 matches. Sasnouskaya, a graduate transfer from Old Dominion, finished her one season with first-team All-Big 12 in Texas, with doubles honors and second-team singles honors. She posted overall records of 22-14 in singles and 22-13 in doubles, while going 14-7 in doubles singles. 2024 Women's Singles and Doubles Championships Singles Round of 32 Tuesday May 21 2 seed #2 Amelia Rajecki (NC State) def. #20 Angel Rapolu (UT), 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 Doubles round of 32 Tuesday May 21 #17 Victoria Allen/Amelia Bissett (FSU) def. #34 Angel Rapolu / Sasnouskaya asked (UT), 6-3, 6-4

