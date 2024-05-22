The Indian women's hockey team loses 5-0 to Argentina





The Indian women's hockey team made a dismal start to the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 season after a 5-0 loss to Argentina in Antwerp, Belgium on Wednesday. At Wilrijkse Plein Antwerp, world number 9 India were no match for second-placed Argentina, who scored at least one goal in every quarter of the match. Agustina Gorzelany (13), Valentina Raposo (24), Victoria Miranda (41) and Julieta Jankunas (53, 59') scored goals for the The Argentina women's hockey team. Led by a newly appointed captain Salima Tetethis was the Indian women's hockey team's sixth defeat in nine matches in the ongoing season of the FIH Pro League. Argentina imposed itself early in the match. Indian Udita conceded a penalty corner in the fourth minute, but Argentina could not capitalize on the opportunity. Argentina won another penalty corner a minute later. This time Sofia Toccalino's goal was saved by Indian goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam, who was in goal for the entire match. Veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia did not play. Argentina finally took the lead in the 13th minute from a penalty corner. Agustina Gorzelany placed her shot low to the right to beat the Indian goalkeeper and give Argentina a 1-0 lead. India, led by new captain Salima Tete, started making more attacking moves, but Argentina doubled their lead in the 24th minute after winning their fifth penalty corner of the match. hockey agreement. Valentina Raposo noticed that she had enough time and space to shoot the ball into the back of the goal. With just three minutes left in the first half, Argentina won successive penalty corners, but Gozelany's efforts were denied on both occasions by Navneet Kaur. When Jyothi Chhatri was given a green card in the 28th minute, India were reduced to 10 players for the remainder of the first half. Argentina won another penalty corner in the first two minutes of the second half, but Ishika Chaudhary put her body on the line and managed to block the attempt. India also challenged the Argentina backline in the second half. Sangita Kumari's brilliant stickwork helped India get into a promising position, but Deepika's final strike hit the post and went wide. But just as India dragged themselves back into the match, Argentina scored against the run of play through Victoria Miranda in the 41st minute to make it 3-0. Argentina made it four in the fourth quarter thanks to a nice goal from Julieta Jankunas in the 53rd minute. Jankunas doubled her total six minutes later to make it 5-0. The Indian women's hockey team is ranked sixth in the league FIH Pro League 2023-24 points table. India will play Belgium on Thursday.

