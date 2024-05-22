Betting – Three interesting bets for UFC 302: Makhachev-Poirier

Everything that happens in sports has an added context when you look at it from a sports betting perspective. From season-altering injuries to record-breaking moments and much more, the sports news cycle will continually and significantly impact the sports betting industry.

Our Betting Buzz File, with contributions from David Purdum, Doug Greenberg, Ian Parker and more, aims to give fans an inside look at the sports betting stories driving the conversation.

UFC 302: Prop bets to get the best value on Islam Makhachev

Parker: UFC 302 is just around the corner and if you want to bet on Islam Makhachev in his title defense against Dustin Poirier, he's currently sitting at -550, so to lower that heavy juice, let's take a look at a few props that will do just that.

Best Bet No. 1: Makhachev Within the Distance at -275

As big a fan of Poirier as I am, it's hard to see where he's going to get it done here against the champion. Unless he catches him with that famous left hook, I expect Islam to overwhelm Poirier like Khabib Nurmagomedov did with his wrestling.

In his past three fights we've seen Makhachev get it done by both TKO/KO and submission and I don't see this fight going any different, so if you want to lower that -550 moneyline number, take Inside the Distance at -275.

Best Bet No. 2: Makhachev wins and under 2.5 rounds -140

Makhachev has won from distance in six of his last seven fights. In four of those fights he won in less than 2.5 rounds. That prop is currently at -140 and that is a number I can certainly get behind. Poirier is as durable as they come, but he tends to give up his back more often than not, and since Benoit Saint-Denis couldn't take advantage of that position, he's not Makhachev.

I believe round 1 will last at least two minutes as he stands up, and once Makhachev lands a few hits he will switch it up and slam Poirier to the ground. If he doesn't get it done in round 1, I see a similar situation happening to the Poirier vs. Oliviera fight. Poirier looked good in Round 1, but once he started shooting, his back gave up and it was over.

Best Bet No. 3: Makhachev wins by submission +105

With a 64% finish rate and 44% of those as submissions, at +105 I wouldn't be surprised in the least if Makhachev overwhelms Poirier with his wrestling and ultimately gets the RNC choke. We've seen Makhachev do it again and again.

The other option I see happening is him getting the mount and going to a head-arm triangle. Poirier is a black belt in BJJ, but has been submitted before. Being overwhelmed by attacks leaves you defenseless and open to being submerged, and I believe that will happen here.

May 22: Record $14.1 million table tennis bet in March at Colorado sportsbooks

Sun Yingsha of China on Day 3 of the WTT Saudi Smash 2024 at King Abdullah Sports City on May 6, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Khalid Alhaj/MB Media/Getty Images

Impure: In March, approximately $14.1 million was wagered on table tennis at Colorado sportsbooks, a record for the state and more than was risked during the month on golf, MMA and motorsports combined.

Table tennis betting took off during the COVID-19 pandemic, when almost all sports competitions were halted. At the time, tournaments in Russia and Ukraine, some of which were streamed through sportsbooks' apps, were among the only events bettors could find to bet on – despite some suspicious circumstances. Table tennis attracted $6.6 million in wagers with Colorado books in May 2020, the most of any sport.

Table tennis has had staying power with gamblers and has seen a significant spike in the amount of money wagered in recent months. The $14.1 million bet on table tennis in March surpassed the previous record of $12.6 million in February. BetMGM Sportsbook said interest in table tennis betting is not unique to Colorado and could outpace MMA and golf in other states.

“Table tennis happens pretty much 24/7,” Alex Rella, senior trader at BetMGM, told ESPN in an email. “The sheer volume and speed just outweighs what MMA and golf have to offer each weekend. Our customers also love the speed of each game. The quick turnaround time is very attractive compared to major American sports where it can take hours to a game is over.”

According to BetMGM, the most popular table tennis among gamblers is currently held in Poland.

May 21: Massachusetts Gaming Commission discusses restricting gamblers

Impure: The Massachusetts Gaming Commission held a public roundtable Tuesday to discuss the controversial practice of restricting gamblers.

Ten sportsbook operators in Massachusetts invited to the roundtable declined to participate, citing concerns about the confidentiality of proprietary systems and risk management strategies, and instead requested a private session to discuss the topic.

According to Jordan Maynard, interim chairman of the MGC, the roundtable was prompted by consumer complaints about the state's sports betting industry reducing the amount they can bet. It included commentary from gambling industry consultants, a responsible gambling advocate and a professional gambler. No new policy was adopted, but the committee continued further discussion of the subject.

In its written response to the MGC, Penn Entertainment, which operates ESPN BET, said it reserves the right to change betting and payout limits. “Penn may limit a patron for a variety of reasons, including abusing the sportsbook or abusing promotional play,” wrote Samantha Haggerty, Penn National's deputy chief compliance officer.

In addition to Penn Entertainment, DraftKings, FanDuel, Fanatics, Caesars Sportsbook, Encore Boston Harbor and BetMGM were among the sportsbooks that declined to participate and provided written confirmation to the MGC. A DraftKings spokesperson said in a statement that “any meaningful discussion of betting limits would necessarily involve disclosure of DraftKings' confidential risk management practices and other commercially sensitive business information.”