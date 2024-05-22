Virginia Men's Tennis | Dylan Dietrich falls in Round 16 of the NCAA Singles

STILWATER, Okla. Virginia freshman tennis player Dylan Dietrich finished his season in the round of 16 of the 2024 NCAA Men's Tennis Singles Championship at the Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Dietrich was scheduled to open the tournament by facing top seed Johannus Monday of Tennessee, but Monday withdrew and Dietrich instead faced No. 68 Ryan Colby of Georgia. He defeated Colby 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the second round.

Dietrich defeated No. 36 Thomas Paulsell of Georgia 6-4, 6-3 in the second round and advanced to the round of 16, where he was defeated 7-5, 7-6 (5) by No. 30 Jack Anthrop of State of Ohio.

Dietrich, the ACC Freshman of the Year, was ranked No. 52 in the ITA Singles rankings heading into the tournament. This year he went 23-7 in singles.

By advancing to the Round of 16, he will earn All-America honors in singles next month when those honors are announced by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.

Seniors Chris Rodesch, Iaki Montes and Jeffrey von der Schulenburg all qualified to compete in the singles championship but withdrew. Rodesch would become the number 4 of the tournament. Von der Schulenburg was the first alternate when the selections were announced and entered the field via withdrawals. It would have been Von der Schulenburg's fourth time participating in the championship.

Virginia did enter a team into the doubles draw. Montes and graduate student James Hopper were a 5-8 seed in the doubles draw, but withdrew from that competition.