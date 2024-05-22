Men's soccer announces 2024 slate





BRONX, NY (May 22, 2024) Fordham men's football head coach Carlo Koop has announced his team's schedule for the upcoming 2024 campaign. Entering his sixth season at the helm of the Rams and following his fifth appearance in the Atlantic 10 Tournament, Acquista will challenge his squad with a non-league schedule featuring a trio of reigning regular season conference champions, in addition to an eight-game A-10 slate . After preseason friendlies against Seton Hall, Army and Boston University, the Rams officially open 2024 on Thursday, August 22 with a quick trip to Hofstra where they will take on the reigning CAA Regular Season and Tournament Champions. Fordham then played No. 18 Hofstra to a 1-1 tie in the Bronx last October. After that game, the Pride earned the no. 14 national seed in the NCAA tournament and advance to the third round, where they tied North Carolina before the Tar Heels prevailed in penalty kicks. After their opener with the Pride, the Rams remain on the road for an Aug. 28 game against Sacred Heart in Fairfield. Last season, Fordham opened the campaign with a 3-0 victory over the Pioneers at Moglia Stadium. Sacred Heart finished second in the NEC tournament. The Rams will make their 2024 home debut on Sunday, September 1, when they welcome Colgate to Moglia Stadium for a 1 p.m. kickoff. It marks the first meeting between the two programs since 2005. The Rams stay home for a Thursday night meeting with one of the West Coast's top programs, while Santa Clara comes to the Bronx on September 5. Reigning WCC co-champion Santa Clara went 5-1-1 in a conference that sent three teams to the NCAA tournament and one squad (LMU) to the national quarterfinals. Fordham will hit the road again the following week for a pair of games at Penn on Monday, September 9 and Marist on Friday, September 13. Last season, Fordham defeated Penn, who was receiving votes at the time, in a thrilling 2-1 match at Moglia Stadium. The Quakers went on to win the Ivy League Regular Season Championship. The season's annual Battle of the Bronx will take place at Moglia Stadium when the Rams host Manhattan on Monday, September 16 at 7 p.m. Last season, Fordham defeated the Jaspers 2-0 in Riverdale for the second straight victory in the rivalry. The following weekend, the Rams open Atlantic 10 play with a trip to St. Bonaventure on Saturday, September 21. It will mark the second straight season in which Fordham will open league play with the Bonnies, since Florian Deletioglu brace lifted the Rams to a 3-0 win at Moglia Stadium last fall. The Rams then head to Upper Manhattan on Tuesday night to face Columbia on September 24 before hosting UMass in their A-10 home opener on Saturday, September 28 at 7 p.m. After taking a week off, Fordham will travel to VCU on Saturday, Oct. 5 before hosting perennial A-10 power Saint Louis on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. The Rams then travel to Dayton on Saturday, October 12 to take on the reigning A-10 Champs before returning home for three straight games in the Bronx, starting on Saturday, October 19 against George Washington at 6:00 PM. Princeton will visit Moglia Stadium for the Rams' non-conference final on Tuesday, October 22, before Fordham welcomes Loyola Chicago for Senior Night on Saturday, October 26. The Rams close out the regular season for the second year in a row and travel to Duquesne on Saturday, November 2. The Atlantic 10 Men's Soccer Championship kicks off a week later with the quarterfinals on November 9, before the semifinals take place on Wednesday, November 13. The championship match will be contested on Saturday, November 16. All Atlantic 10 Championship matches will be hosted by the higher seed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fordhamsports.com/news/2024/5/22/mens-soccer-mens-soccer-announces-2024-slate.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos