LIVE BLOG: Weather updates ahead of England vs Pakistan

5:35 PM – Following the rain-affected Vitality Mens IT20 between England and Pakistan at Headingley on Wednesday 22 May 2024, the refund scheme will now come into effect.

Because the match was abandoned without a ball having been bowled, you are entitled to a full refund of the value of your match ticket. This is in line with our Raincheck policy within our ticket conditions.

Refunds will be processed automatically by Yorkshire County Cricket Club to the original payment card.

If you have paid for your order in whole or in part with credit, this amount will be refunded to your account as credit.

Premium Experience lead bookers will be contacted directly with specific details on how their packages will be refunded.

Please allow up to 28 days from the day of the game (19/06/24) for the refund to be processed. For more information, visit www.yorkshireccc.com/terms and go to the Rain Control Policy tab or www.ecb.co.uk/refundscheme.

4:22 pm – Update from the Yorkshire Cricket Foundation.

Scorecards will not be available when the museum opens for the England vs Pakistan match @YorkshireCCC Today.

3:43 PM – The rain continues to fall in LS6.

2:38 PM – It's still raining in Headingley – current update from the ECB.

1:29 pm – Another update from Headingley.

1:13 PM – At this time we cannot provide an update on a possible start time for the IT20 Men's England v Pakistan tonight until we have match officials and referees on site to inspect.

For this match, provision of 30 minutes of extra time is available to allow for a five-over game.

We will keep you informed as soon as more information becomes available.

1:10 PM – Update on traveling for the fixture.

Beckett Park Unfortunately, due to current weather conditions, Beckett Park Parking is now no longer available for use during tonight's match. We apologize if this causes any inconvenience.

12:10 p.m – Unfortunately it continues to rain in Leeds. No official update, but decisions and updates will be provided on this live blog.

11am– It has been raining heavily here in LS6 for a while now.

9:34 am– It started raining early this morning in Headingley.