FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL FRIDAY starts this fall in Primetime

Inaugural slate highlighted by key matchups of the Big Ten, Big 12 and Mountain West The Angels Today, FOX Sports unveils its full FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL FRIDAY schedule, featuring highly anticipated matchups across the Big Ten, Big 12 and Mountain West conferences. The full FOX Sports 2024 early season college football schedule will be released Thursday May 30 . Announced earlier this year, FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL FRIDAY is a special primetime window showcasing Friday nights of elite college football on FOX throughout the fall. The new package kicks off FOX Sports' unparalleled weekend football lineup, followed by college football's most-watched window, BIG NOON SATURDAY, and the No. 1 most-watched program on all of television, FOX NFL's AMERICAS GAME OF THE WEEK. FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL FRIDAY Key matchups FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL FRIDAY starts Friday September 13th at 8:00 PM ET on FOX with newly minted Big 12 conference member Arizona taking on K-State from Manhattan, KS.

at 8:00 PM ET on FOX with newly minted Big 12 conference member Arizona taking on K-State from Manhattan, KS. The action continues in October with a Big Ten showdown between the Michigan State Spartans and Oregon Ducks from Eugene, OR, on Friday October 4 at 9:00 PM ET on FOX.

at 9:00 PM ET on FOX. Later that month, Rutgers travels to the West Coast to take on USC at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum after Game 1 of the World Series on Friday October 25 on FOX.

on FOX. The first FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL FRIDAY slate concludes with the Mountain West Championship Friday December 6 at 8:00 PM ET on FOX. FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL FRIDAY SCHEDULE 2024 (All times ET) Friday September 13th Network 8:00 pm Arizona at K State FOX Friday September 20 8:00 pm Illinois in Nebraska FOX Friday September 27 8:00 pm Washington at Rutgers FOX Friday October 4 9:00 am Michigan St. in Oregon FOX Friday 11 October 8:00 pm Northwestern in Maryland FOX Friday October 18 8:00 pm Oregon at Purdue FOX Friday October 25 11:00 PM Rutgers at USC FOX Friday November 8 9:00 am Iowa at UCLA FOX Friday November 15 9:00 am UCLA in Washington FOX Friday November 22 8:00 pm Purdue at Michigan St. FOX Friday November 29 8:00 pm Utah at UCF FOX Friday December 6 8:00 pm Mountain West Championship FOX

