Dates, history, TV information for the major tennis tournament





The second Grand Slam event on the 2024 tennis calendar, the French Open, starts this weekend in Paris. The French Open is the only one of the four major tournaments that is played on clay. Novak Djokovic will attempt to win a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam singles title on the legendary courts of Roland Garros. After winning last year's US Open, the Serbian star is currently tied with Margaret Smith Court, who won 24 major titles between 1960 and 1973. On the women's side, Poland's Iga Swiatek is the clear favorite as the two-time defending champion and winner of both of this spring's main clay court events in Madrid and Rome. When is the French Open 2024? The main draw of the French Open will take place from May 26 to June 9, 2024. How to watch the French Open 2024 The 2024 French Open will be broadcast live on NBC, Tennis Channel and NBC's streaming service Peacock. Tennis Channel has live, daily coverage from the first round through the quarterfinals. Tennis Channel's coverage starts every weekday at 5 a.m. ET and runs until 5:30 p.m. Weekend coverage is from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m NBC will report live: Monday, May 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m

Saturday and Sunday June 1-2 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Thursday, June 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (women's semi-final)

Friday, June 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (men's semi-final)

Saturday, June 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (women's final)

Sunday, June 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (men's final) Interested viewers can also watch on Fubo. Prize money for the French Open The total amount for the 2024 French Open is 58.12 million dollars (53.5 million euros), which represents an increase of 7.8% compared to last year. The payouts are the same for both the men's and women's divisions, with the champions receiving $2.61 million (€2.4 million). Will Rafael Nadal play at the French Open? Rafael Nadal, a fourteen-time French Open champion, was denied a chance to extend his record at last year's tournament due to a hip flexor injury. The Spaniard was hampered by a muscle tear in January and although he has since returned to competition, he is unsure if he will be healthy enough to play in Paris. “The decision, as you can imagine, is not clear in my mind today,” Nadal said on May 11 after losing in the second round of the Italian Open. “But if I have to say what I feel and if my thoughts are somehow closer, then I say: 'Sit at Roland Garros and do my best.' “Physically I have some problems, but probably not enough to say that I will not play in the most important event of my tennis career.” Who are the defending French Open champions? Iga Swiatekwon topped Roland Garros for the third time in four years by beating Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 for the 2023 French Open women's title. In the men's event, Novak Djokovic broke the tie with Rafael Nadal with his 23rd Grand Slam singles title by beating Casper Ruud in straight sets. “I am more than lucky in my life to have won 23 Grand Slams,” Djokovic said during the trophy presentation. “It's an incredible feeling.”

