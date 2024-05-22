Studying on Island Time: The Student Experience at Friday Harbor Laboratories | News

UW has three well-known campuses: Seattle, Tacoma and Bothell. But a lesser-known fourth campus lies along the coast of Friday Harbor Island, accessible only by ferry.

The Vrijdaghaven laboratories (FHL) is a research complex where students can live on campus a quarter of the time, take maritime-oriented classes and conduct research. In 1903, former UW zoology professor Trevor Kincaid began looking for a future field site for marine biology and chose Friday Harbor for its biodiversity. In 1921, former U.S. President Warren G. Harding donated the land to UW, and classes began on the newly built campus three years later.

Today, FHL holds classes every quarter except in winter, and some professors and researchers live on the island year-round. The spring quarter of 2024 offers the Spring Marine Studies Program And Zoology Botany Program.

Tom Mumford, a professor for the Zoology Botany (Zoo-Bot) program, first came to FHL as a graduate student in 1969.

This is a magical place. It changes people's lives, Mumford said. I came here as a graduate student and just fell in love with the place, with the atmosphere, with the camaraderie, with the biology here, and basically never left.

Mumford returned annually after his first trip to the island and has been teaching Zoo-Bot courses full-time since 2013. Students on the island said Mumford has more endurance than most students and is a surprisingly fast walker. According to Mumford, teaching young people is what gives him energy.

In addition to the classes each FHL program offers, students also conduct research within groups or individually throughout the quarter.

We are currently studying how population characteristics of the species Nuttallia obscurata change over time and space, said first-year marine biology student Chloe Sprague. So we look at their growth rate and their height, age and width to see if they are becoming more established

Members of Sprague's research group include Sofia Sharron, Oliver Paumgarten and Katherine McDermott, all marine biology students. They said it was fun talking to people with similar interests while learning about their friends' niche interests.

Paumgarten noticed a difference between learning on the Seattle campus and at FHL.

It's just an immersive experience, Paumgarten said. Like the gap between school and your normal life is much more blurred here than at UW in Seattle, which makes school more fun and I just feel more motivated here, and it's just been a great experience.

Other research projects include investigating how ecosystems resist invasive species, testing the burial depths of Nuttallia obscurata, and investigating differences in biodiversity between intertidal and tidal habitats. To collect data, a group dropped bags of mussels from a balcony to mimic when seabirds drop mussels to break them open, making it easier to eat the meat inside.

Like the more terrestrial UW campuses, students at FHL find time outside of school to explore and enjoy the island.

When I'm here, it's often kind of like nose to the grindstone as I'm here with the animals and have access to all this amazing equipment, said PhD student Jack Litle. However, you do need a break. Everyone needs breaks.

Litle said that in his spare time he enjoys hiking and playing basketball with his lab mates. His advisor, Emily Carrington, also hosts barbecues at her home in Friday Harbor for her lab.

A favorite pastime of students at FHL is searching for marine mammals. The students have a group chat for marine mammal watching, where they alert each other when animals like orcas are nearby, often causing groups to rush to where the orcas have been spotted as soon as they get a notification.

Students mentioned several other activities, such as going to the farmer's market on Saturdays, snorkeling, and sitting down with UW Tea Club President Sam Wagner for his after-dinner tea time, where he prepares and serves different teas such as green, oolong, and black.

In addition to describing their love of slugs and their ability to go buy pickles in town when the craving strikes, conversations with the students about the overall FHL experience yielded the same theme: It's an unreproducible learning experience compared to those inland.

It is definitely an experience that will create memories that will last a lifetime. “I had so much fun here,” Sprague said. At first I wasn't completely committed to coming here, I decided to just apply just in case, and after winter quarter I was like, I just need a nice quarter, so I ended up coming and it definitely changed how I want to do it for the rest of my future, and it has strengthened many of my interests and passions.

Reach environmental beat writer McKenna Sweet at [email protected]. X: @mckenna_319

