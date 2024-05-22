Eagles fall to KSU in a tight Pool A game





DELAND, Fla. – A strong pitching battle took place Wednesday against Florida Gulf Coast University in Pool A of the Atlantic Sun Conference Championship, as the Eagles fell 4-3 to Kennesaw State University at Melching FIeld. The Eagles (30-25) saw their winning streak end at six; however, the team is still in a solid position to make the ASUN Championship bracket. If the Eagles beat Stetson on Friday afternoon at 2:30 PM, they will clinch a spot in the final four of the ASUN. If Stetson eliminates Austin Peay on Thursday morning, the Eagles will qualify by defeating APSU in the opening game of Pool A. FGCU trailed 3-0 after two innings when the Owls (31-23) scored five hits in the frame on Davian Garcia (5-3). That would be the only tough inning the ASUN First Team member had as he allowed just one run on five hits over the next five innings. The Eagles got back into the game with a run in the fifth axle Javier Gorostola lifted a sacrifice fly to center that scored Evan Dempsey . KSU would respond with a run in the bottom half of the inning to regain the lead by three. In the eighth, the Eagles mounted an offense that brought the No. 4 seed back into the game. Two replay reviews would play a crucial role in the inning, with one against FGCU and one for the Eagles. With a man first and no one out, Charles Davalan ripped a throw down the right line that cleared the fence with ease. The FGCU bench ruled it a home run, but it was ruled a foul on the field. The shot was so high in the cloudy sky that on replays the ball could not be seen and the call stood. The Eagles still moved on, and there will be another replay review. Before that, consecutive two-out singles followed Ian Farrow And Robert Moya resulted in Trevor Kole coming home and making it 4-2. Evan Dempsey then stepped in and sent a high blast the opposite way down the left line. With the wind blowing in from the left, the ball would drop before any of the pursuing KSU fielders could get to it. Initially the call was ruled a foul, but the call was overturned on replay review and Dempsey was credited with an RBI double to make it a one-run game. That would be as close as the Eagles would get. FGCU wouldn't be able to get another hit to tie the game in the eighth. Then in the ninth, two rockets from FGCU bats were snared by the Owls' gloves, giving the win to the No. 2 seed. Farrow and Kole each had multi-hit games for FGCU, with Farrow and Dempsey recording the only extra-base hits for the Green and Blue. After an off day, FGCU returns to the field Friday against the No. 3 seed and host Hatters. Read the full article

