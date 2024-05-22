The Predictor – Portland Press Herald





Jeffrey DiBartolomeo, Jesse Lamarre-Vincent, Abraham Suresh and Sean Thurston are vying for the two three-term seats for Cumberland. Suzannah Dowling and Sara Rose are vying for the open three-year seat on the school board representing North Yarmouth. The inclusion of a $3 million lawn in Cumberland-North Yarmouth's One Campus School Project has dominated public conversation surrounding a $53.5 million school bond going to voters next month, but supporters say the entire package is a wise investment is. A Maine ceramicist who lived in Palestine wants viewers to feel the impact of the thousands of young lives lost: “We hear numbers all the time, but what do they mean? How do they look like? That makes us so terrified.” Candidates are weighing in on a proposed 49-unit housing project on Marshall Drive. Heather Abbott and David Craig are seeking re-election and Raymond MacLearn hopes to dethrone one of them. The city's operating costs will increase by $1.29 million this year, an increase of 6.8%, largely due to increases in the cost of living for staff and other workforce investments. Residents will vote on the $49.9 million school budget on June 11. The event Saturday afternoon is a fundraiser for Mayo Street Arts in Portland. Portland's Victoria Mansion is addressing a shortage of tradesmen skilled in working on historic homes with workshops that focus on the specific aspects of conservation. The Yarmouth City Council voted to approve this year's budget at its May 2 meeting. Councilors Mark Segrist, Shirley Storey-King and Ronald Copp are stepping down, leaving one at-large seat open, while three new candidates are seeking election. The city is working on an agreement with the developer for 49 two-bedroom apartments on a 25-acre site behind the police station. Money raised by Friday's 21-plus event will go toward the museum's Community Fund and other accessibility programs. Matt Sturgis, who left next week for a job in Cumberland, led the city with respect, cooperation and kindness, his colleagues say. The show, directed by Janie Downey, runs May 17-26 at Royal River Community Players. The show, featuring work by 22 students, is sold out but can be viewed from the sidewalk during the First Friday Art Walk. Karen Montanaro will perform her one-woman show in Freeport on Saturday in honor of her late husband and the life they had together. A wreath is laid at the memorial for the USS Eagle, which was torpedoed off the coast 79 years ago. The Cove Street Arts exhibition features photographers all associated with Maine showcasing the coast. Charlie Moore and Nick Prato will perform Friday at a concert to benefit the Greely High School music department. The May 11 tour will feature seven newly renovated kitchens. A community celebration will be held in Westbrook on Saturday with a parade, traditional music, dancing and food. Sunset Farm will be maintained as Forever Farm indefinitely. The GapTracks project is analyzing the animal population on the unfinished section of the Eastern Trail between the Wainwright Recreation Complex in South Portland and the Nonesuch River in Scarborough. Nearly $2.3 million of the proposed $3.2 million increase is for salaries and benefits of employees in the Cumberland-North Yarmouth district. The Falmouth Land Trust has partnered with several local libraries to encourage patrons to get outside and explore nature. The library is also looking for a person of color to curate the exhibit. Scott LaFlamme has been filling the position on an interim basis since longtime Town Manager Nat Tupper retired in January. The nonprofit Sea Meadow Marine will receive $790,000 to upgrade its infrastructure as part of its mission to preserve the working waterfront. Project Home Trust provides the women with a monthly payment. The resolution urges gun owners in the District to follow safety protocols, including safe and secure storage of firearms and ammunition. Ellen Turner, a caring longtime special educator who died last fall, would be proud of her granddaughters' fundraising campaign for the Susan G. Komen Foundation, they said. “When they put their own stories on stage, they understand on a different level what it is like to get your story out there and the responsibility that entails,” says Isaac Kestenbaum, director of the Zout Institute for Documentary Studies. A public meeting about the proposed Gorham Connector, which would cut through the farm, is drawing hundreds of opponents to the plan. Matthew Sturgis will replace longtime Cumberland manager Bill Shane, who is retiring in July. Many libraries are handing out free solar eclipse glasses to patrons in preparation for the April 8 event. The Cumberland-North Yarmouth school board is voting in favor of moving forward with the $53.5 million project, which also includes funding for an artificial turf field for the high school and four new classrooms at the Mabel I. Wilson School. The plan calls for a new firefighter, a part-time library job for a student and funding to cover costs related to November's presidential election. South Portland's police chief says the site of the now-vacant high school is not suitable for a new police station. In honor of National Poetry Month, Patten Free Library will hold its fourth annual Poetry Walk next month. April 30 is the deadline for providing feedback on the plan that will guide the city's policy decisions in the coming years, ranging from housing to transportation. The non-profit organization, which has expanded its offering, is hosting a leadership retreat and ball for children aged 12 to 17 in Bridgton next month. Seven-year-old Carter Torina from Yarmouth has amassed a following for his trading nights, which are now available online, and he will host a show at Hadlock Field this summer. The suggestion comes as the City Council hears an update on an $842,000 plan to address traffic and safety issues at Route 77's intersections with Scott Dyer and Shore roads. The main beneficiary of the March 24 event is Make a Wish Maine. The owners say they currently have no plans to build a homeless shelter on the site as well, but some Thornton Heights residents are opposed to any development because they say Howard Johnson has been a bad neighbor and their neighborhood has suffered. More student programs, more materials and more field trips will be made available through a recent grant to the Land Trust. The Westbrook Regional Vocational Center is anticipating $1.5 million in federal funding to build a live fire facility.

