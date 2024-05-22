No. No. 7 Maryland and No. 6 Virginia meet Saturday afternoon in the NCAA semifinals





#7Seed Maryland (9-5)vs#6Seed Virginia (12-5) NCAA semifinals May 25, 2024 Lincoln's financial field 2:30 PM ESPN2 COLLEGE PARK, MD-Seventh-seeded Maryland is playing in its 29th Final Four in program history and is tied with Johns Hopkins for the most of any program. The Terps will meet sixth-seeded Virginia in the NCAA Semifinals on Saturday, May 25 in Philadelphia. The game will air on ESPN2 and start at Lincoln Financial Field at 2:30 p.m. This is Maryland's third semifinal appearance in four years. The Terps are looking for their fifth NCAA championship in program history. The winner of the game will play the winner of No. 1 Notre Dame and No. 5 Denver in the National Championship on Monday, May 27 at 1:00 PM on ESPN. Maryland is coming off a thrilling come-from-behind 14-11 victory against No. 2 Duke to earn a spot in the Final Four. The Terps, who were down by as many as four goals at one point, defeated the Blue Devils 7-2 in the final frame to claim victory. Daniel Maltz scored four goals and Lucas Wierman was exceptional in the confrontation X, with 20 of 29 with two goals. Virginia also comes off a thrilling victory, defeating No. 3 Johns Hopkins 11-10 in double overtime. Connor Shellenberger scored the game-winner for the Cavaliers to lead them to Championship Weekend for the fourth time in the last five full seasons. series history – Virginia Maryland holds a 50-47 lead over Virginia as the two storied programs enter their 98th matchup.

The two former ACC foes have met nine times in the NCAA tournament, with Virginia holding a 5-4 lead.

The last time the two teams met in the postseason was in the 2022 quarterfinals. The Terps came away with an 18-9 win en route to an undefeated National Championship season. Owen Murphy offensively leading with four goals.

offensively leading with four goals. Maryland and Virginia played in a top-five matchup earlier this season in College Park. The Cavaliers came out on top 14-10. Griffin Schutz led Virginia with six points. Lucas Wierman won 16 of 28 matchups for the Terps and Erik Spanos achieved a total of four points.

won 16 of 28 matchups for the Terps and achieved a total of four points. The two teams have met only once in the NCAA Semifinals, in 2003. Virginia ultimately won 14-4.

The series is almost a century old, with the first game coming in 1926, a 10-1 win in Maryland. The Terps won the first six games of the series. Maryland and Virginia are two of the most storied programs in all of college lacrosse. NCAA Numbers The Terps are making their 46th NCAA tournament appearance in program history and an NCAA-best 21st straight appearance. The next highest NCAA postseason series is six (Virginia and Georgetown).

The program is 72-41 all-time in the tournament with 28 Final Four trips.

Under coach since 2011 John Tilman the Terps have made it to every tournament, going 30-10, and earning 10 Championship Weekend appearances with two NCAA championships.

the Terps have made it to every tournament, going 30-10, and earning 10 Championship Weekend appearances with two NCAA championships. The Terps are looking for their fifth NCAA championship in program history. below John Tilman Maryland has been in 10 of the last 13 Final Fours. Wierman In the record books With his 12th of 17 face-off wins in Richmond on February 3, 2024, Lucas Wierman became Maryland's all-time program leader in faceoff wins. He broke Andy Claxton's record of 648, which had stood for more than three decades. He has 20 wins in consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances and now stands at 849 overall.

became Maryland's all-time program leader in faceoff wins. He broke Andy Claxton's record of 648, which had stood for more than three decades. He has 20 wins in consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances and now stands at 849 overall. Against Duke on Saturday, May 11, Wierman claimed another program record, recording eight groundballs, giving him 456 for his career. This broke a new record set by Claxton in 1992.

Wierman set another program record against Princeton on February 24, 2024 when he won a whopping 20 of 23 faceoffs for 87%, marking the highest faceoff winning percentage in program history for those who won at least 20 faceoffs.

His 62.0 winning percentage this season ranks third nationally. Wierman has won 20 faceoffs in both postseason games this season. McNaney continues to rise in the rankings When Logan McNaney started in the cage in Richmond on Saturday, February 3, marking his first competitive action in just under a year. After suffering an ACL injury against Loyola last season, McNaney missed the remainder of the 2023 season. Against the Spiders, McNaney played all 65:05 minutes and made 13 saves, including two in overtime.

started in the cage in Richmond on Saturday, February 3, marking his first competitive action in just under a year. After suffering an ACL injury against Loyola last season, McNaney missed the remainder of the 2023 season. Against the Spiders, McNaney played all 65:05 minutes and made 13 saves, including two in overtime. Most recently, McNaney made 11 saves against Duke. Against Rutgers, he made a season-high 15 saves and allowed just six goals.

Heading into the NCAA semifinals, McNaney currently has 567 career saves. Against Rutgers on April 13 Logan McNaney not only did he make fifteen saves on the season, he also tied a career-best seven groundballs. Maltz reaches 100 career goals, moves up career points list Daniel Maltz scored the first goal of the game between the Terps and Fighting Irish on March 3, officially cementing themselves as the 18th Terp in program history to score at least 100 points.

scored the first goal of the game between the Terps and Fighting Irish on March 3, officially cementing themselves as the 18th Terp in program history to score at least 100 points. Maltz currently ranks 25th with 154 career points and 12th all-time with 118 career goals.

Thanks to an extra-man goal against Princeton in May, Maltz is also tied with Matt Rambo for the fourth-most extra-man goals in program history (17). Maltz reached the 100-goal mark against the Irish on March 3. Zappitello on the induced turnover charts Ajax Zappitello climbs the list of career-related turnovers. With 71CTs after a three-CT game against Princeton, he is in sole possession of 10th all-time in program history, passing Michael Ehrhardt.

climbs the list of career-related turnovers. With 71CTs after a three-CT game against Princeton, he is in sole possession of 10th all-time in program history, passing Michael Ehrhardt. Zappitello is one of only 16 Terps, 50 of which generated turnovers.

He has committed at least one turnover in 12 games this season and has several in nine games.

Zappitello, who was named the Big Ten Defensive Player, has committed 21 turnovers this season, second most in the Big Ten. He became the fifth Terp to be named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and a Terphas has now taken home the award for four years in a row.

To Duke, Ajax Zappitello held Duke's Josh Zawadato to just one point. Zappitello was drafted No. 3 overall in the 2024 PLL Draft by the Maryland Whipsnakes on Tuesday, May 7. Overtime is terp time In three of the first six games this season, the Terps went to overtime, emerging victorious in all three games.

Owen Murphy got the job done in Maryland's season opener in Richmond, connecting deep in 2OT. SSDM George Stamos was the unlikely hero in Syracuse, getting the game-winner from a successful clean sheet in Maryland. Daniel Maltz noted the winner against Brown, taken from a feed from Braden Erksa .

got the job done in Maryland's season opener in Richmond, connecting deep in 2OT. SSDM was the unlikely hero in Syracuse, getting the game-winner from a successful clean sheet in Maryland. noted the winner against Brown, taken from a feed from . Maryland went 2-1 in overtime games last season, with wins over No. 1 Virginia and No. 19 Ohio State.

The Terps are down 15-8 in the overtime games John Tilman and won five straight dating back to last season. 10: The magic number Since John Tilman took over the program in 2011, Maryland has won 160 of the 182 games in which it scored 10 or more goals for a winning percentage of .878.

took over the program in 2011, Maryland has won 160 of the 182 games in which it scored 10 or more goals for a winning percentage of .878. Additionally, Maryland is 125-12 since Tillman took over the program in 2011, when it allowed nine goals or fewer for a .912 winning percentage, including a 51-game winning streak when foes were held to fewer than 10 goals between 2017 and April 20. 2024. The Terps reached both magical numbers in the 16-8 win over Princeton in the first round. History of success Maryland has an all-time record of 892-289-4 (.754), dating back to the first varsity team in 1924 (one team was not fielded in 1944 and 1945 due to World War II). Maryland has finished with a record of .500 or better in all 99 seasons. The program reached the 800-win milestone with a 12-6 victory on April 12, 2017 in Albany.

The Terps boast four NCAA championships, 28 Final Four appearances and 522 All-Americans.

With a 14-9 victory over No. 5 Johns Hopkins on May 4, 2023, in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, the Terps extended their streak of double-digit winning seasons to 20, the longest active streak in NCAA Division I men's lacrosse. The streak also coincides with the Terps making 21 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, also the longest streak in the nation in NCAA Division I men's lacrosse. With a win against Duke, the Terps would continue their ten-game winning streak.

Since joining the Big Ten in 2015, Maryland is 41-9 (.820) in conference play. The Terps won the 2022 national championship with a perfect 18-0 record.

