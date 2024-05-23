Sports
Oregon Football's Royce Freeman surprises Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy
FRISCO – Former Oregon Duck running back Royce Freeman is getting high praise from the Dallas Cowboys for his rushing attack and ability to adapt quickly to the Cowboys. Just a few weeks after signing a one-year deal in Dallas, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is suggesting the real possibility of an immediate impact for the veteran.
Very impressed with him, McCarthy said Wednesday at Cowboys OTAs. When you get a chance to play in some different systems, I'm very impressed with how quickly he picked up the language. Football comes quite easily to him. It is natural. You see that protection. He has been an excellent addition.
Did McCarthy find anything surprising about Freeman?
He's bigger than I thought he was.
Freeman has previously held complementary roles during his NFL career and will have a chance to break out for Dallas. His running style is highlighted by his ability to gain hard yards and break tackles. Freeman has a shockingly fast burst for a big-bodied running back who can handle a heavy workload.
Freeman and current Cowboys teammate Ezekiel Elliott go way back. In Freeman's freshman season at Oregon, he helped lead the Ducks to the 2014 National Championship, earning All-American and Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the year honors. The Ducks lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes and now-Cowboys teammate Elliott.
Freeman and Elliott bring the experience to the Cowboys' backroom, which includes Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn. McCarthy has called their approach 'running back by committee'. Meanwhile, Elliott is getting no respect heading into 2024 and is ranked as the most overrated NFL running back.
The veteran path to Dallas includes four different NFL teams in six seasons, most recently with theLos Angeles Ramsin 2023. Freeman was a third-round pick of the Denver Broncos in the 2018 NFL draft. He has rushed for 1,792 yards on 471 carries and 10 touchdowns during his NFL career.
Freeman is certainly in the mix for more touches and possibly a starting role in 2024.
The beloved Duck running back is the Pac-12 Conference's all-time leading rusher (5,600 yards). As a senior, Freeman was named a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award, which recognizes the nation's top running back.
