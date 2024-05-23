Irish men stun Belgium for first points as the FIH Hockey Pro League resumes

FIH Hockey Pro League action resumed in Antwerp, Belgium on Wednesday, with plenty of exciting encounters to keep fans entertained. There were mixed fortunes for the hosts, whose men's side were stunned by the plucky Irish team, while India would have hoped for more from the day's proceedings. This is how the action went

(Women) India 0 – 5 Argentina

Argentina's women continued their impressive form in the FIH Hockey Pro League with a convincing 5-0 win over India. Las Leonas dominated the match throughout, and without a strong performance from Devi Kharibam Bichu in India's goal, the scoreline could have been much worse. Agustina Gorzelany put Argentina ahead with a 13e minute penalty corner, and Valentina Raposo made it 2-0 with a stylish penalty corner variation in the 24e minute.

Argentina continued to apply pressure throughout the second half. Victoria Miranda scored her first senior international goal from open play in the 41st minute, and Julieta Jankunas added an excellent reverse-stick field goal. Jankunas grabbed her second to complete the scoring after India converted a 16-yard strike in the 59th minute.e minute.

Argentina's Eugenia Trinchinetti was named player of the match and said: We are very happy because every match against India is a difficult match. I think we played a very good match today.

(Women) Belgium 5 – 1 USA

Host nation Belgium gave the US no time or space on the ball in their comfortable 5-1 victory. Astrid Bonami put the Belgians ahead with her first goal in the FIH Pro League after a quick counter-attack in the 19e minute, after which the USA had to defend four penalty corners before halftime to stay within reach.

Belgium started the second half well, Bonami grabbed her second from open play in the 33rd minute, and Abi Raye scrambled one over two minutes later. Debutante Sophia Gladieux pulled one back for the Americans with an excellent 41stA one-minute field goal, but Bonami completed her hat trick for Belgium two minutes later. Stephanie Vanden Borre completed the scoring in the final minute from a penalty corner.

Astrid Bonami was named player of the match thanks to her hat-trick for Belgium and said: It feels great. I think it was very important for me to score today and show what I am capable of.

(Men) India 2 – 2 Argentina (SO: 5 – 4)

It was an enthralling encounter as third-placed India drew 2-2 against fourth-placed Argentina while India won the shootout 5-4 to earn a bonus point. India applied immense pressure in the first quarter, Mandeep Singh eventually opened the scoring for India with a deviation from open play in the 11th quarter.e minute. Argentina responded well and was rewarded when Lucas Martinez tapped in a rebound from a penalty corner in the twentye minute.

The third quarter produced few opportunities, but the game started in the final period and both teams hunted for victory. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay put India ahead with a 55eAfter a minute's tap-in, Argentina were forced to withdraw their keeper to chase a draw with just two minutes remaining. The match ended in dramatic fashion when Tomas Domene scored an equalizer for Argentina with just seconds left on the clock. With the points shared, it was India who won the shootout and claimed the extra point.

Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh was named player of the match price and said: Unfortunately we conceded that goal at the last minute, we have to avoid that. But when you play against a team like Argentina, who are really skilled, aggressive and exciting teams, we can expect that from them. But my team did a fantastic job, they got enough scores when we really needed it.

(Men) Belgium 1 – 2 Ireland

Ireland worked tirelessly to upset hosts Belgium 2-1 in a compelling match to earn their first ever points in the FIH Hockey Pro League. The Irish came out positive against the heavily favored Olympic champions and dominated the first half. They were rewarded in the 11e minute when a long pass in the circle took two touches before falling to Matthew Nelson for a deflection near the post. Lee Cole then extended the lead to 2-0 with a penalty in the 20e minute.

Belgium gradually gained control in the second half, but Ireland's defensive effort was tremendous. Guillermo Hainaut 55eA one-minute field goal for the hosts made for a thrilling finish. Despite being down a man, Ireland persisted in thwarting the Belgians who were pressing hard after knocking out their goalkeeper and recorded a memorable victory.

Player of the match went to Irish captain Sean Murray, who reflected on Ireland's historic victory: It took a few games to get there, but we knew it was going to be difficult to get here. We believe we can win, we can get results, and we showed that today with a hard-fought victory. to win. We defended with our hands on the ground, our hearts on the line, and it worked.

Top scorer bracelet

To celebrate the talented goalscorers throughout the season, the FIH has introduced the Top Scorers armband, which is worn by the leading goalscorers in the men's and women's competitions. This is a visual mark for the fans and for the players to wear with pride, match after match.

Current top scorers:

Women – Yibbi Jansen (NED) (15 goals)

Men Jip Janssen (NED) (9 goals)

To see the current standings in the FIH Hockey Pro League, click here.

FIH Hockey Pro League May 22, 2024

Sports Center Wilrijkse Plein-Antwerp, (BEL)

WOMEN

Result: Match 33 (W)

India 0 – 5 Argentina

Player of the Match: Eugenia Trinchinetti (ARG)

Referees: Annelize Rostron (RSA), Kamile Mockaityte (LTU), Alison Keogh (IRL video)

Result: Match 34 (W)

Belgium 5 – 1 United States

Player of the match: Astrid Bonami (BEL)

Referees: Alison Keogh (IRL), Ole Ingwersen (GER), Annelize Rostron (RSA video)

GENTLEMEN

Result: Match 33 (M)

India 2 – 2 Argentina (SO: 5 – 4)

Player of the Match: PR Sreejesh (IND)

Referees: Jonas Van'T Hek (NED), Sean Edwards (ENG), Sarah Wilson (SCO video)

Result: Match 34 (M)

Belgium 1 – 2 Ireland

Player of the Match: Sean Murray (IRE)

Referees: Sarah Wilson (SCO), Raphal Adrien (GER), Jonas Van'T Hek (NED video)