Glamorgan County Cricket Club publishes first sustainability report





(Pictured from left to right) Keith Davies (Group Chief Risk & Compliance Officer, Admiral Group Plc and Glamorgan CCC Audit and Risk Committee Member), Frances Loring (Baringa), Joe Cooke (Carbon Consultant, Net Zero Group) and Michelle Leavesley ( Group Head of Sustainability, Admiral Group) Glamorgan County Cricket Club has launched its 2023 Sustainability Report, showcasing the club's continued commitment to supporting cricket fans, the local community and the environment. The report documents a range of environmental, social and governance initiatives and was developed in collaboration with industry experts Keith Davies (Admiral Group Plc and member of the Glamorgan CCC Audit and Risk Committee), Frances Loring (Baringa) and former Glamorgan player Joe Cooke (Net Zero group). Highlights of the club's numerous successes include: Winning the 'Raising the Game EDI Initiative Award' at the ECB Business of Cricket Awards; and a number of other prestigious awards;

Achieving a 69 percent growth in junior club participation since 2013. The number of children signed up for All Stars and Dynamos cricket is second only to Yorkshire in Britain;

Expanding reach to 91 primary schools in Cardiff;

Become a confident, committed disability employer and achieve Investors in Diversity accreditation; And,

Switch to 100 percent renewable energy and take more initiatives to reduce waste and increase recycling. The club has also announced ambitious plans for 2024, including a phased change to LED lighting throughout the stadium, opening the gates for new events such as EID prayers, and continuing to demonstrate good governance through strong and diverse candidates in the to appoint management. Dan Cherry, CEO of Glamorgan County Cricket Club, said: “Our vision is to make Wales proud and create a sustainable and inclusive cricket community for all. We are proud of what we have accomplished so far and are committed to continuing to reduce our environmental footprint, build greater financial resilience, provide a welcoming environment and connect even more deeply with our communities. “We will continue to lead the way in cricket in all aspects of EDI and in delivering our award-winning community programs. We look forward to working with and learning from the likes of Keith, Frances and Joe and a range of partners to further broaden our thinking and innovate in other areas and be a force for good across Wales and the wider cricket community .” Keith Davies, Group Chief Risk & Compliance Officer, Admiral Group Plc and member of the Glamorgan CCC Audit and Risk Committee, welcomed the club's performance: “I knew Glamorgan County Cricket Club was doing a fantastic job in this vitally important area and this report highlights the real difference the Club is already making to the community and the environment. It also strengthens the club's ambition to do even more.” Click here to read Glamorgan County Cricket Club's Sustainability Report.

