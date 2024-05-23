Vancouver Canucks hockey fans optimistic despite Game 7 loss

Despite the Vancouver Canucks' Game 7 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, the team's playoff run has raised hopes among fans of the franchise.

On Monday, the Oilers defeated the Canucks 3-2 to clinch a spot in the Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars. Still, some say the Canucks' performance this year was encouraging.

“This series sets the bar high for the franchise and also for the city,” said Ronald Kumar, who describes himself as a lifelong Canucks fan. “In the province and the city, I think every fan should be very proud and happy to be a Canuck.”

A Vancouver city councilor told CBC's At the coast Tuesday that the season has sparked “a sense of the possible” among hockey fans in the city.

“It almost felt, even by the end of the game, like we could do anything in this city,” Mike Klassen said. “There was just a joy coming from everywhere.”

LOOK| Canucks' playoff run sows hope, broadcaster says: Canucks' playoff run has sparked hope for future seasons: Broadcasting Sports broadcaster Jagraq Lalli breaks down what went wrong for the Vancouver Canucks in their playoff loss to the Edmonton Oilers, and looks ahead to what the future holds for the team.

The Canucks have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final three times. During the most recent attempt in 2011, the team lost to the Boston Bruins in seven games.

Since then, the Canucks have not advanced past the second round of the playoffs. Prior to this year's playoff run, the Canucks last played home playoff games at Rogers Arena in 2015.

Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet said the team has come a long way.

“This team brought respect back to this city and this journey,” Tocchet said.

“Let's face it, a year and a half ago it was, 'This guy can't play. This guy is.' And I told them before the game that they put respect back in that shirt. The fans have something to be proud of.

Canucks fan RonaldsOzols said that, as a second-generation Latvian Canadian, he was proud to see 23-year-old Latvian goaltender Arturs Silovs replace All-Star netminder Thatcher Demko, who suffered an injury early in Round 1 against the Nashville Predators.

“As a typical Canuck fan, you think, 'Oh my God, he's a third-stringer. What's he going to do?'” Ozols said. “It was exciting to have him there and build momentum.”

'Pure pandemonium'

On Monday at Rogers Arena, the Oilers led 3-0 near the end of the second period.

The Canucks rallied in the third. Conor Garland got Vancouver on the board at 11:27 of the final stanza and Filip Hronek followed with his first-ever playoff goal less than four minutes later.

Kumar said the energy in Rogers Arena during the third period was “pure pandemonium.”

Ronalds Ozols said the Vancouver Canucks' 2024 playoffs were exciting and he was proud of the team's Latvian goaltender Arturs Silovs. (CBC News)

“We were very nervous. We were very tense,” he said. “Everyone just stood on their feet. We cheered as loud as we could and we hoped for a goal.”

Ozols said the cheering from both teams' fans in the arena was “crazy.”

The Canucks pushed hard for a late equalizer but fell short.

Vancouver Canucks' Ian Cole, center, Teddy Blueger, right front, Filip Hronek, left back, and Ilya Mikheyev, second left back, are on the ice after Vancouver was defeated. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

“I waved the lucky flag,” he said. “It didn't work, but it was still very exciting.”

A day after the loss, Kumar said he was “still processing it, not fully accepting it, but processing it.”

He says he is hopeful for next season. He's also hopeful the Oilers will end Canada's Stanley Cup drought. A Canadian-based NHL team has not won the Stanley Cup since the Montreal Canadiens in 1993.

“As much as it hurts to say this, there is at least one Canadian team that is in the playoffs, and hopefully they can make it all the way,” Kumar said.

“But next year will hopefully be our year.”