Sports
Warner Bros Takes Over ESPN College Football Playoff Games During NBA Talks
Even as it faces a full-on press from investors curious about whether it will retain the rights to show NBA games, Warner Bros. Discovery has focused on sports from a different field.
Warner Bros. Discovery has struck a deal with rival ESPN, according to two people familiar with the matter, that will see the former sublicense a small number of games over a five-year period starting later this year. TNT will be the leading media network for broadcasting two first-round matches this year and next year, and will add two quarter-finals from 2026.
The deal emerges as Warner Bros. Discovery remains engaged in critical discussions with the NBA about renewing long-standing media rights. Warner and the NBA have been an ally since 1989, and the relationship has become so strong that Warner has helped operate the NBA's cable network and manage some of its digital properties.
And yet the NBA's media contracts with both ESPN and Warner Bros. Discovery after next season, and the league has already worked out deals with the Disney-backed outlet, Amazon Prime Video and NBCUniversal, according to people familiar with the media. situation. Warner Bros. Discovery believes it has the right to try to match a rival's deal.
Warner and the basketball league remain in discussions about maintaining their current ties. “This is still an ongoing negotiation. We have had a great partnership with the NBA,” Warner Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels said in a speech to investors on Wednesday. “We appreciate the product and we are hopeful that we can find a mutually beneficial solution here.”
Warner's efforts to secure the college football games were “independent and parallel” to the NBA talks, a person familiar with the matter said. The company, like many of its media contemporaries, has been keen to expand its sports portfolio as live events remain one of the few formats that continue to attract the large, simultaneous audiences that advertisers and distributors crave. Many of these viewers stream comedies, dramas and movies at times of their choosing. Warner has long offered NBA and MLB games and shares the rights to broadcast the NCAA March Madness men's basketball tournament with CBS. It recently signed new deals with the NHL and NASCAR.
Losing NBA games would be seen as a significant obstacle to Warner Bros. business. Discovery. The company's TNT cable network's schedule is filled with NBA broadcasts, and the studio program “Inside the NBA,” featuring Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Ernie Johnson, is considered one of the top shows in the world. of American sports.
“We have had a lot of time to prepare for these negotiations, and we have strategized for the various possible outcomes,” Warner CEO David Zaslav said during the company's most recent earnings call with investors.
Talks with ESPN started about two or three months ago, this person said.
The pact will put college football on one of Warner's cable networks for the first time since a four-year stint that ended in 2006. During that time, Warner's TBS aired Big 12 And Pac-10 games sublicensed by Fox. Previously, Warner made TBS the first cable network to broadcast live college football when it began broadcasting games in 1982. TBS would discontinue the competitions ten years later.
The new deal could boost the businesses of both Warner and Disney. ESPN will be allowed to offset some of the money it has to spend as part of a six-year pact it has to broadcast the CFP, which is valued at $7.8 billion and extends through the 2031-32 season. Bringing Warner's TNT Sports into the mix would help promote CFP and potentially attract a broader audience to the event. ESPN will produce all the games, the person familiar with the matter said, but TNT Sports will be able to create the programming around the CFP games and make its own decisions about talent and some aspects of presentation. But ESPN broadcasters will guide viewers through the games themselves, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The two companies are also partners in the soon-to-launch streaming joint venture Venu, and the deal will ensure that the CFP games remain available for that sales channel. Warner and Disney are co-owners of Venu, along with Fox Corp. Warner Bros. Discovery would also likely stream the new playoff games on its Max service.
|
Sources
2/ https://variety.com/2024/tv/news/warner-bros-discovery-college-football-playoff-games-espn-1236013300/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Blues Fest extends again until Sunday
- Warner Bros Takes Over ESPN College Football Playoff Games During NBA Talks
- Tencent Announces Winners of Flagship CarbonX Program to Fight Climate Change
- Strangest Rainforest Species – Rainforest Trust
- Russia and China: why the relationship between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping is not one between equals
- Trump classified documents case: judge holds hearing on dismissal of charges | Donald Trump trial
- Romania and Turkey aim for bilateral trade volume of 15 billion dollars, according to President Erdogan
- The UK election takes place on 4 July. What happens next?
- Obituary of Stan Shapiro – Hollywood, Fl, VA (1929-2020)
- This Halara Active Dress Is TikTok's FavoriteNow Up To 36% Off
- Second dairy worker diagnosed with bird flu
- Top 3 news: Walhi criticizes Jokowi's WWF summit speech on water infrastructure and hydrodiplomacy