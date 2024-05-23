Warner Bros Takes Over ESPN College Football Playoff Games During NBA Talks

Even as it faces a full-on press from investors curious about whether it will retain the rights to show NBA games, Warner Bros. Discovery has focused on sports from a different field.

Warner Bros. Discovery has struck a deal with rival ESPN, according to two people familiar with the matter, that will see the former sublicense a small number of games over a five-year period starting later this year. TNT will be the leading media network for broadcasting two first-round matches this year and next year, and will add two quarter-finals from 2026.

The deal emerges as Warner Bros. Discovery remains engaged in critical discussions with the NBA about renewing long-standing media rights. Warner and the NBA have been an ally since 1989, and the relationship has become so strong that Warner has helped operate the NBA's cable network and manage some of its digital properties.

And yet the NBA's media contracts with both ESPN and Warner Bros. Discovery after next season, and the league has already worked out deals with the Disney-backed outlet, Amazon Prime Video and NBCUniversal, according to people familiar with the media. situation. Warner Bros. Discovery believes it has the right to try to match a rival's deal.

Warner and the basketball league remain in discussions about maintaining their current ties. “This is still an ongoing negotiation. We have had a great partnership with the NBA,” Warner Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels said in a speech to investors on Wednesday. “We appreciate the product and we are hopeful that we can find a mutually beneficial solution here.”

Warner's efforts to secure the college football games were “independent and parallel” to the NBA talks, a person familiar with the matter said. The company, like many of its media contemporaries, has been keen to expand its sports portfolio as live events remain one of the few formats that continue to attract the large, simultaneous audiences that advertisers and distributors crave. Many of these viewers stream comedies, dramas and movies at times of their choosing. Warner has long offered NBA and MLB games and shares the rights to broadcast the NCAA March Madness men's basketball tournament with CBS. It recently signed new deals with the NHL and NASCAR.

Losing NBA games would be seen as a significant obstacle to Warner Bros. business. Discovery. The company's TNT cable network's schedule is filled with NBA broadcasts, and the studio program “Inside the NBA,” featuring Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Ernie Johnson, is considered one of the top shows in the world. of American sports.

“We have had a lot of time to prepare for these negotiations, and we have strategized for the various possible outcomes,” Warner CEO David Zaslav said during the company's most recent earnings call with investors.

Talks with ESPN started about two or three months ago, this person said.

The pact will put college football on one of Warner's cable networks for the first time since a four-year stint that ended in 2006. During that time, Warner's TBS aired Big 12 And Pac-10 games sublicensed by Fox. Previously, Warner made TBS the first cable network to broadcast live college football when it began broadcasting games in 1982. TBS would discontinue the competitions ten years later.

The new deal could boost the businesses of both Warner and Disney. ESPN will be allowed to offset some of the money it has to spend as part of a six-year pact it has to broadcast the CFP, which is valued at $7.8 billion and extends through the 2031-32 season. Bringing Warner's TNT Sports into the mix would help promote CFP and potentially attract a broader audience to the event. ESPN will produce all the games, the person familiar with the matter said, but TNT Sports will be able to create the programming around the CFP games and make its own decisions about talent and some aspects of presentation. But ESPN broadcasters will guide viewers through the games themselves, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The two companies are also partners in the soon-to-launch streaming joint venture Venu, and the deal will ensure that the CFP games remain available for that sales channel. Warner and Disney are co-owners of Venu, along with Fox Corp. Warner Bros. Discovery would also likely stream the new playoff games on its Max service.