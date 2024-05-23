MAC White belongs to Dakota Tennis for the second season in a row

Advertisement

MACOMB TOWNSHIP – For the second year in a row, Macomb Dakota girls tennis sits atop the Macomb Area Conference White division.

The Cougars earned a clean sweep in the dual meet and division meet championship last year, but a tie with Utica Ford II at the division meet would keep thoughts of back-to-back sweeps on the shelf.

Dakota has had a firm grip on the league since Grosse Pointe North — which won three consecutive league titles from 2019 to 2022 (2020 was the COVID-19 year) — advanced to the MAC Red, but this year may have been Dakota's toughest test.

With first-year head coach Hayden Carey at the helm and a slew of players shuffling to different flights, it was intriguing to see how the new Dakota tennis team would operate.

For Carey, who played tennis at Mt. Pleasant High School, the pressures of being the head coach of a Dakota athletic program came into play.

“It (the pressure) was also motivating for me because these girls are here and they want to learn and they want to improve, and everyone is clamoring for a spot on the varsity when I only have three available,” Carey said. “It was nerve-wracking for me because I heard how intense the season can be, but then I saw at every practice that they were trying and wanting to improve here and working on doubles, and all the girls gave me great feedback saying, 'Oh, we're finding the exercises we do are fun, we have the feeling that we are actually improving', that reassured me. I feel like we fed off each other's energy really well.”

Before the season started, Carey, who also coaches the Dakota boys tennis team, did what any coach who doesn't know his team would do: set up singles challenge matches.

Senior Ashley Gottschling, who was the No. 3 singles player last year, came out on top and anchored the singles Flight 1 throughout the season.

It was a huge jump in competition in just a year, but Carey said he knew she was up for the challenge.

“She's wiser beyond her years,” Carey said. “She's so mature and so ready. The emotions always get her a bit on the field, but that's because she expects so much from herself. She's not a hothead by any means, but she just knows when she's playing at her opponent's level that she has to pick it up and play her game. When there is a real challenge, she always gives credit to her opponents.”

Gottschling held on to the tune of a 3-2 league record, while senior Reagan Tencza (No. 2 singles), senior McKenna Koneval (No. 3 singles) and senior Summer Nietubicz (No. 4 singles) all went undefeated in the league play.

Nietubicz, a transfer from Macomb L'Anse Creuse North last year, was dominant for an impressive enough Cougars singles lineup.

The senior team at the singles spot will be a tough void to fill, but Carey said their leadership will be something that sticks in the program.

“Reagan would gather the team together after every game and sing our chant, and she talks to the new players and welcomes them,” Carey said. “Ashley did that too, but in general she's a little more reserved. McKenna too. She and Reagan did very well.”

On the doubles side, which Carey played at Mt. Pleasant, there were moving parts on the flights this season.

Carey said he wanted the team to feel comfortable with the doubles partners and that he wanted each player to find someone he was compatible with, so the doubles flights were getting a complete makeover starting in 2023.

Juniors Haylee Fitzgerald and Christina Hedrick (No. 1 doubles), seniors Haley Isbell and Mary Varga (No. 2 doubles), seniors Erin VanHowe and Juliana Vidoevski (No. 3 doubles), and senior Isabella Ritter and junior Caroline Genna (No. 4 doubles) all led the doubles group for Dakota. Juniors Dominika Cybart and Gabriella Fuller controlled the Flight 5 doubles match.

VanHowe and Vidoevski were perhaps the most improved doubles group in the MAC, going from the practice doubles spot in 2023 to undefeated in the league as the starting doubles group.

“They just get each other,” Carey said. “They were positive there and just hit the ball. They were great for a (No.) 3 doubles match. If I'm honest, they could have been interchangeable with my two.”

Dakota concluded his season May 15 at the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 1 Region 6 Championship at Utica Eisenhower High School, placing seventh out of a nine-team field.

The Dakota region is one of the more stacked local regions you'll see, with Romeo, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek (No. 6 D1), Utica Eisenhower (No. 4 D1), and Port Huron Northern (No. 8 D1), all of which qualified for states this year.

“It's scary, man,” Carey said. “It's definitely intimidating. I love my team and I know how much talent we have, but when I go against these teams I think, 'If we were in a different region, it would be a different story.'

Dakota will be dealt a bad hand next season as a host of seniors are set to graduate, but don't count them out for another run at a MAC White title.