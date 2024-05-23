Special Olympics Georgia will host the 2024 Summer Games





ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA) is excited to host the 2024 State Summer Games on Friday, May 24 and Sunday, May 26 at Emory University, located in the heart of Atlanta, Georgia. SOGA is excited to welcome back all the athletes, coaches, sponsors and volunteers as we prepare for this year's competition. The event is open to all participants, including the public and all external spectators as Fans in the stands! Over the weekend, more than 1,600 athletes will compete in multiple events such as swimming, gymnastics, football, soccer skills, tennis, athletics (track and field), flag football, cheerleading, table tennis and volleyball. Athletes will also have the exciting opportunity to complete five different health assessments in the Healthy Athletes disciplines: Special Smiles, Healthy Hearing, Opening Eyes, Fit Feet and our new discipline Strong Minds! The Healthy Athletes screenings will take place on Saturday, May 25 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The disciplines of Special Smiles, Healthy Hearing and Opening Eyes take place in the Emory Student Center in different rooms. The Fit Feet and Strong Minds Discipline will take place at McDonough Field as part of the Olympic City festivities. Any athlete who completes at least 3 health screenings will be eligible to participate in the mobile e-gaming video game trailer, which will be parked behind the stage at McDonough Field! We are also giving away Chick-fil-A gift cards and a drawing for a Fitbit! SOGA would like to thank our Premier State Sponsors: Publix, Dunwoody Country Club, Marlows Tavern and Winter Construction for their dedicated support and loyalty to our athletes, as well as our Platinum State Sponsors: The Coca-Cola Company and Knights of Columbus, for their dedicated support and loyalty to our athletes. We also thank our Games Presenting Sponsor: Honda USA Foundation. “Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.” – Special Olympic athletes' oath

For more information on all event logistics for the 2024 State Summer Games, please contact David Crawford at [email protected]. About Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA)

SOGA provides year-round sports training and athletics competition in a variety of Olympic sports for 18,546 children and adults with intellectual disabilities, providing them with ongoing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in sharing gifts, skills and friendships with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community. For more information visit www.specialolympicsga.org. Come cheer on the athletes while you are a fan in the stands!

