TNT Sports is adding College Football Playoff games in a five-year sublicense deal with ESPN





TNT Sports will add College Football Playoff games starting this season as part of a five-year sublicense agreement with ESPN, according to executives briefed on the talks. The deal will see Warner Bros. Discovery's TNT Sports and HBO Max will show two first-round matches during the first two seasons of the contract. Over the next three years, two first round matches and two quarter-final matches will be broadcast and streamed. The sides could add more games. While TNT's future partnership with the NBA is in doubt, the move for CFP games has nothing to do with the current difficult negotiations, according to executives briefed on the talks. The CFP agreement would have been reached regardless of where the discussions with the NBA were. ESPN, home of the national championship, will retain the remainder of the rights to the newly expanded 12-team CFP with a six-year deal worth $7.8 billion. The full financial terms of the TNT-ESPN deal are not yet known, but during negotiations with the CFP, Disney-owned ESPN had assigned an average value of $25 million to each game in the first round. The TNT games will be produced by ESPN and will use ESPN broadcasters, but will be branded TNT Sports, according to a source with direct knowledge of their plans. TNT could produce additional programming around the games, including a new show like Inside the College Football Playoff. ESPN gets to pick the first two games of the first round before TNT gets to make its selection. ESPN, WBD Sports and Fox are teaming up on a standalone streaming product called Venu that will be available to consumers this fall and, according to executives briefed on the plans, will be priced between $45 and $50 per month. By working with Warner Bros. Discovery can keep ESPN under the Venu umbrella for the entirety of the playoff. The NBA has framework agreements with ESPN for $2.6 billion per year, Amazon Prime Video for $1.8 billion per season and a deal with NBC Sports. TNT Sports, home of the beloved Inside The NBA, remains in discussions with the league to continue its nearly four-decade relationship. No final resolutions have been reached. While the NBA is in deep, detailed discussions with NBC, there is still a rights matching question where TNT could try to go after Amazon or NBC's contracts. This could lead to a legal battle. The NBA prefers to have three partners instead of four in the next deal. Regardless of how the NBA talks end, TNT Sports chairman Luis Silberwasser continues to expand his rights. In addition to existing agreements with the NBA, MLB, the NCAA men's basketball tournament and the NHL, Silbwasser has signed deals with U.S. men's and women's soccer, NASCAR and, now, the CFP. Like the NCAA tournament, for which TNT partners with CBS, TNT does not host regular college football games. Required reading (Photo: Michael Wade/Getty Images)

