80 percent of NHL analysts pick the Dallas Stars over the Edmonton Oilers

Eighty percent of NHL analysts and writers favor the Dallas Stars over the Edmonton Oilers in the NHL's Western Conference finals.
Here are the highlights:
On NHL.com, twelve out of fifteen analysts and writers chose the Stars over the Oilers.
At ESPN, 19 of 24 experts, including PK Subban, picked the Stars to win.
In the Fourth Period, 13 of the 14 analysts and writers chose the Stars.
NHL Network hockey analyst Mike Kelly's model gave the Oilers a slight edge, a 54 percent chance of winning.
In Spittin Chiclets, three (Brian McConagle, Paul Bissonnette and Mike Grinnell) picked the Stars, two picked the Oilers (Ryan Whitney and Matt Murley).
At USA Today, the hockey writers were split, with Jace Evans picking the Oilers and Mike Brehm picking the Stars
Mike Brehm: (Dallas) plays a strong defensive game, which allows them to thrive on the road. They just need to be better at taking penalties.
Jace Evans: I have no real reason to choose Edmonton. The Stars' goaltending is significantly better. Their defense is better. Their forward depth is better. So why am I rooting for the Oilers? Because the Oilers have Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, two of the best players of their generation in their prime.
At Dobber Hockey, 13 of 16 analysts picked the Stars over the Oilers.
The Stars were the most popular pick among our writers for the Stanley Cup before the playoffs started, so it should come as no surprise that they are the pick in the Western Conference Final. Additionally, they will be the better equipped team in this series with home ice advantage.
At the Athletic, they give the Stars an 87 percent chance of beating the Oilers.
The Athletics Sean Gentille: I'd say this seems lopsided, but I've also been watching Stuart Skinner the last few weeks, so maybe it's not lopsided.
The Athletics Shayna Goldman: If the Oilers' power play can dominate, maybe a series.:
The Athletics Jesser Granger: The Stars are the deeper team and controlled the game at even strength against both the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche. Given that Edmonton has an expected target share of less than 50 percent at five-on-five (against weaker teams in the Vancouver Canucks and Los Angeles Kings), that will likely be the case in this series.
Adam Proteau of Hockey News picked the Stars in six.
Dallas is a team brilliantly put together by General Manager Jim Nill, and they have a slew of veterans and youngsters Joe Pavelski, Roope Hintz, Jason Robertson, Wyatt Johnston, Miro Heiskanen and countless others who can make a difference against any opponent . The Stars' defense is better than the Oilers, and their offense is at least as good as the Edmonton's. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are the best skaters in the series, but Dallas also has some great individuals. Their performances against Vegas and Colorado showed how balanced the team is, and Edmonton will have their hands full with them in the West finals.
At CBS Sports, the two writers Chris Bengel and Austin Nivison both chose Dallas.
Chris Bengel: Dallas has not only gotten superior production at the crease, but has also been a lethal scoring team all season. After all, this is a team that finished third in the NHL in goals per game (3.59) and scored at least four goals in three of their six games against the Avalanche in their previous series. The Stars have a plethora of goal scorers, with eight players scoring at least 20 goals during the regular season.
Austin Nivison: The biggest difference between these two teams is at the crease. The Stars have a bona fide No. 1 goaltender in Jake Oettinger, and the Oilers had to split minutes between Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard in their previous series. Oettinger has a .918 save percentage in the playoffs. Skinner and Pickard have a combined save percentage of .888.
And of course, we know that commentators in Dallas have complete confidence in a Stars victory. They see the Stars making the Oilers their past, making their glove puppets, completely dominating them and drinking their milkshakes.
1. As I said before, a lot will have to go right for Edmonton to win this series. I see it lasting seven games. If things go this far, it means the two teams are relatively close and anything can happen. As an Oilers fan, I pick the oil in seven. However, if I were to bet cash, I would bet on the Stars because I am not interested in letting a gambling house drink my milkshake.
2. And again, as I said before, it's worth noting that after Kris Knoblauch took over the Oilers in November, Edmonton had 97 points in 69 games, and Dallas had 94 points in 69 games. Edmonton's goal difference was +72. Dallas was +55.
