Wildcats cap off successful opening day at NCAA East preliminary meet
The duo of seniors Liam Murphy (Millstone, NJ) and sixth-year collegiate Charlie O'Donovan (Cork, Ireland) each advanced as a fifth-year student to the national quarter-finals of the 1500 meters Sean Dolan (Ewing, NJ) and freshmen And Watke (Hinsdale, IL) did the same in the 800 meters. The men's competition resumes on Friday afternoon, while the first day of the women's competition takes place on Thursday. The NCAA East Preliminary meet, along with its West Region counterpart, serves as the early rounds of the NCAA Championships.
JAVELIN
Grinnell and Coffey took center stage on the javelin track Wednesday afternoon before one of the track events got underway. Each competed in the NCAA East competition for the third year in a row, and both pitchers combined their best career finishes during the competition with their highest marks during the competition. Grinnell threw 63.15 meters in the second of three flights and Coffey recorded a score of 62.01 meters on his final throw of the day in the opening flight.
Two delays due to severe weather, one after Coffey's first pitch and a second during Grinnell's first warm-up, failed to slow the Wildcats pair. Coffey improved his score on each of his three throws, going from 55.61 meters on his first attempt to 62.01 meters on his final throw. That last mark was 27 inches further than he threw in this game last season, when he scored 37e end place. Grinnell opened his day on Wednesday with a distance of 61.03 meters, before improving that to 63.15 meters on his next throw. His best previous result at this competition was 33rd two years ago.
Grinnell and Coffey both finished in the top-30 of Wednesday's competition, with Grinnell finishing in 25th placee and Coffey ranks 28e. These are each the highest results for Villanova men's javelin throwers since the current East and West preliminaries were introduced beginning with the 2010 season.
1500 METERS
A trio of Wildcats made up a quarter of the field in the first heat of the 1500 meters on Wednesday evening. Murphy and O'Donovan finished 1-2 and automatically advanced from the national first round to the quarter-finals later this week. They achieved times of 3:42.69 and 3:42.91 respectively when they were juniors Sean Donoghue (Dublin, Ireland) recorded a time of 3:45.17. The top five finishers in each of the four heats and the next four fastest times qualified for the next round.
Murphy held the University of Kentucky record for about 15 minutes from Wednesday's first through fourth heats. He and O'Donovan each came in under the existing stadium record of 3:43.38 that had only been set earlier this season by a hometown Wildcats runner. In Wednesday's race, Murphy and O'Donovan each led the pack for the first 300 meters and never relinquished those positions, despite a furious charge behind them on the home stretch.
This marks the fourth straight year that O'Donovan has competed in the NCAA East Preliminary, while Murphy qualified for the competition for the second straight season after posting a score of 11e place in the 1500 meters at last year's NCAA Championships. After a tactical start to the race, Murphy and O'Donovan closed with respective clocking laps of 53.88 and 53.92 to secure their place in Friday night's quarter-finals.
Donoghue advanced to the NCAA Championships in his first collegiate outdoor season a year ago. He was stuck at the back of the pack early in Wednesday's race and eventually ran out of real estate despite a powerful kick to the finish.
800 METERS
The final event for the Wildcats on Wednesday evening was the first round of the 800 meters. Dolan and Watcke followed in the footsteps of their 1500 meter teammates and ran the same heat as each other. The top three finishers in each of the six heats and the next six fastest times advanced to the next round. All six timed qualifiers came from the final two heats, leaving a top-three finish as the only route to qualification from the earlier sections. Dolan and Watcke each got there, but in different ways.
Dolan is a veteran of the NCAA East Preliminary and is competing for the fourth straight year, including the third consecutive season in the 800 meters. He started at the front of the pack on his first lap of the track and rode strongly to the finish to win the heat in 1:48.11. Watcke was at the back of the pack after the first lap and then went to the end of the ranks with 300 meters to go to swing wide and immediately deliver a big kick to the back.
The move was effective for the first-year collegiate as he moved into the top three with 200 meters to go and held his spot approaching the finish line. He finished in 1:48.50 and came third. Despite making his collegiate debut this spring and not having previously competed in NCAA East play, Watcke is now a stranger to high-level competition. He won a gold medal in the 800 meters at the Pan American U20 Championships last summer and is a two-time bronze medalist in the event at the USATF U20 Championships.
NEXT ONE
The women's competition begins Thursday and Villanova will be in action in the 10,000-meter semifinals and the first round of the 800 meters. The threat of severe weather is once again impacting the event schedule. From late Wednesday evening, the first round of the women's 800 meters is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 4:50 PM and the semi-final of the 10,000 meters is scheduled for 6:10 PM. The men's competition resumes on Friday afternoon.
