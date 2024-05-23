Warner Bros. Discovery and ESPN enter into a five-year deal for College Football Playoff games





In an effort to strengthen its sports offering,Warner Bros. Discoveryhas signed a five-year sublicense agreement DisneysESPN will broadcast College Football Playoff first-round and quarterfinal games. Warner Bros. Discovery's TNT will offer two first-round games this year and next, and add two additional quarterfinals games starting in 2026. Disney also has an option to sublicense a semifinals game to Warner Bros. Discovery, starting with the third year of the competition. deal if it chooses to do so, according to people familiar with the matter. Disney will maintain exclusivity on the championship game for the life of the contract, which runs through 2031, said the people, who asked not to be named because the details are private. Disneypaysapproximately $1.3 billion per year for rights to the entire College Football Playoffs. The new 12-team College Football Playoff bracket will debut in December, replacing a four-team tournament that began in 2014. In the new format, the top four teams will get byes, while the teams from number 5 to number 12 will play first-round matches. in the home stadium of the higher ranked team. ESPN will produce the games and use primarily ESPN talent for the broadcasts, which will be under the TNT brand, people familiar said. As part of the sublicense agreement, Warner Bros. will pay Discovery ESPN averages hundreds of millions per year for the games over the course of five years, although less in years one and two, when it has just two games per year, the people said. It is exciting to add TNT Sports, another highly respected broadcaster, to the College Football Playoff family, said Bill Hancock, executive director of the College Football Playoff, in a statement. Sports fans across the country are intimately familiar with their work in a wide variety of sporting events over the past two decades, and we look forward to seeing what new and innovative ideas they bring to the promotion and delivery of these games. The first round of this year's CFP will take place on December 20 and 21. Warner Bros. Discovery plans to add the games to its Max sports level. The company is diving into live sports as it is in the midst of a difficult negotiation with the National Basketball Association over a package of live games. TNT has been a partner of the NBA for almost forty years, but runs the risk of losing its gamesComcastowned by NBCUniversal andAmazonas Warner Bros. Discoverydecides to abandon itthe associated rights, or, possibly, if the league chooses to ignore these rights. (NBCUniversal is the parent company of NBC News.) College football is one of the most popular shows on television. Michigan's semifinal win over Alabama last year drew an average audience of 27.2 million viewers, the most-watched non-NFL sporting event since 2018. Even if Warner Bros. Discovery loses the NBA, it will now have both CFP and the NBA until mid-2025, in addition to several weeks of games for the NCAA men's basketball March Madness tournament, men's and women'sfootball,NASCAR,Major League Baseballand thenational hockey league. That should help the company with its upcoming carriage renewal deals for TNT and its other cable networks. ESPN sublicenses to Warner Bros. Discovery also ensures that all CFP games remain activeVenu Sportsthe new sports streaming servicethat is being developedfrom Disney, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery and is expected to launch in the fall.

