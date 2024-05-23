Sports
Blackhawks teammates will face off in the quarterfinals of the World Hockey Championships
The Chicago Blackhawks are well represented in this year's IIHF World Hockey Championship. Connor Bedard was the star of the tournament when it started. He hasn't been the star player in the last four games.
Bedard skated the least number of minutes in Canada's last pool match. Don't worry Blackhawks fans, it's an international tournament where country pride is on the line. It's important to play hard in these matches, but it's not the end of the world that he's gone scoreless in Canada's last pool matches.
He will have a chance to be the rock star of the tournament again on Thursday when Canada faces Slovakia.
Seth Jones and Alex Vlasic will help Petr Mrazek block the puck, but also shoot it at him. At least when Mrazek plays. Petr has only been in goal twice during the tournament. He was outstanding in one of those games when he shutout Austria.
Jones has five assists in the tournament, while Vlasic has two. Jones had the secondary assist in Team USA's final pool match.
Lukas Reichel was excellent for Germany and will face his teammate Philipp Kurashev. Kurashev has registered two assists for Switzerland. It shouldn't be a huge concern that Kurashev isn't scoring goals or getting assists. Again, this is playing for the love of country, not the Stanley Cup. It's great to see Reichel playing well.
In any case, it shows that he can still play good hockey. The Hawks need him to play well next season to justify the team extending him for another two seasons. If the offense goes from anemic to lethal, Reichel will need to score goals and dish out assists.
This may be an international tournament, but it is close to an exhibition. Although it's not the end of the world that Bedard or Kurashev don't throw offense. It's still good to see Reichel play well after seeing him struggle so badly this season.
