2024 Fantasy Football Rankings: NFL Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts by Model That Predicted Samuel's Slow Season

The 2024 NFL schedule has been released. How will travel impact players and Fantasy Football rankings in 2024? The Jaguars will spend consecutive weeks in London again this year, playing the Bears in Week 6 and Patriots in Week 7. The Jets will play the Vikings in Week 5 in the first game in London this season. Owners shouldn't prepare their 2024 Fantasy Football draft around one or two games, but the release of the NFL schedule offers the opportunity to watch every NFL game. The 49ers are favored in all 17 NFL lookahead lines, so how should that impact your 2024 Fantasy Football draft strategy?

It's critical to focus on 2024 Fantasy Football sleepers and 2024 Fantasy Football breakouts while avoiding 2024 Fantasy Football busts. Before you set your 2024 Fantasy Football draft strategy, Be sure to check out the 2024 Fantasy Football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Buccaneers wide receiver Rachaad White was dramatically undervalued. White averaged coming off the board in the seventh round in 12-team PPR leagues, but he emerged as Tampa Bay's workhorse and delivered significantly more value than expected, finishing fourth at his position. White rushed for 990 yards and six touchdowns, while adding 64 catches for 549 yards and three more scores as a receiver. Anyone who followed the model's advice scored every week and started running back in the middle rounds.

The same model has a proven track record of providing Fantasy Football Tips, identifying AJ Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it is also referred to as Fantasy Football Sleepers of the Past, such as Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anyone who counted on players like that had a chance to win the national title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in rankings. The 2024 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings and 2024 Fantasy Football Standard Projections are updated multiple times a day, so you always get the best Fantasy Football advice.

Now SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released the latest 2024 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.Head over to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2024 Fantasy Football Sleepers

One of the 2024 Fantasy Football sleepers the model predicts: Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts. He has been one of the most frustrating players in Fantasy Football since being selected No. 4 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and was expected by many to make an immediate impact on Fantasy Football lineups. Now that the Falcons have changed head coaches, there is optimism that the new regime, led by head coach Raheem Morris, will better utilize Pitts' talents.

The Falcons also made a significant upgrade at quarterback, signing Kirk Cousins ​​to a four-year, $180 million contract this offseason. Cousins ​​threw for at least 4,000 yards in seven of his last eight seasons, not including last year when he played just eight games before tearing his Achilles tendon. The Falcons as a team averaged 3,563 passing yards during Pitts' first three years. Expect a passing boost from the Atlanta offense this season, with Pitts one of the main benefactors.Check out more Fantasy Football Sleepers 2024 here.

Top 2024 Fantasy Football Breakouts

The model also projects Bears quarterback Caleb Williams as one of the Fantasy Football breakouts of 2024. Chicago has spent decades searching for a franchise quarterback, and Williams has all the tools to become that player. He won the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore at USC and set school records for passing yards (4,321) and touchdown passes (38).

He wasn't as impressive in 2023, but some of that can be attributed to poor offensive line play and dropped passes. Williams can give throws from the pocket and create problems for opponents when he needs to avoid pressure, providing additional fantasy value as a runner. He had 21 rushing touchdowns in his final two college seasons, giving him a clear path to becoming one of the top Fantasy football breakouts of 2024.Check out more 2024 Fantasy Football Breakouts here.

Top 2024 Fantasy Football Busts

What Players Should Avoid, the model lists Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as one of the Fantasy Football Busts of 2024. Tagovailoa led the NFL in passing yards (4,624) last year with 29 touchdowns, which ranked fifth in the league . He did that in large part because he stayed healthy, something he struggled with throughout his NFL career. Tagovailoa started all 17 games last season after not playing more than 13 in his first three NFL seasons.

The 26-year-old quarterback's production dropped towards the end of the season, which is also a concern for Fantasy football players. Tagovailoa averaged 233.4 passing yards with five touchdowns over his final five regular season games and threw for just 199 yards in Miami's 26–7 loss to the Chiefs in the playoffs. Tagovailoa was a viable starter as a QB11 in Fantasy football through the first 13 weeks of the season, but was ranked QB21 for the last eight weeks. The model suggests we should avoid Tagovailoa in the 2024 Fantasy Football QB rankings.See more 2024 Fantasy Football Busts here

How to Find Proven 2024 Fantasy Football Football Rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprise quarterback you wouldn't even consider taking in the middle rounds of the 2024 Fantasy Football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-10 option, ahead of stars like Trevor Lawrence and Aaron Rodgers.You can see who it is and the 2023 Fantasy Football rankings for each player only on SportsLine.

So which 2024 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade, and which QB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2024 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that nailed Deebo Samuel as a bust last yearAnd invent.