Timm's state performance is about more than just tennis | News, sports, jobs





WATERLOO — Tennis has transformed Kaden Timm. The South Tama County senior threw himself into the sport and his dedication was rewarded Wednesday by ending his high school career at the Class 1A state tennis tournament. Timm did not advance in 1A singles, but was proud of putting South Tama back on the map as the first state tennis qualifier in 14 years. “It was really exciting to be one of 16 to qualify for state singles, especially after the district I played in,” Timm said. “I've been working here for four years and it's super exciting.” Thanks to the sport, Timm has lost almost 50 kilos from his first year to date. “I used to be super out of shape,” Timm said. “This really helped me get in shape and build a lot of relationships with my team and other teams like Marion or Independence. It was a really good experience.” Tyler Grote of Sergeant Bluff-Luton defeated Timm 6-1, 6-1 in the first round and Mason Reicks of Carroll Kuemper won 6-3, 6-1 in the first consolation round. Grote, a tall, lanky southpaw, put Timm on his heels to start the bracket play. “That first game was really just Kaden's nerves,” STC head coach Ander Rutledge said. “And he was able to get over that and adjust his swings and serves, but tall kids and lefties are hard to play against.” Timm was still willing to put in the extra effort to fight for every point and show up in front of a sizable contingent of Trojan fans in attendance. That hustle turned to consolation, where Reicks and Timm had a much closer battle. “I think that kid was a lot like Timmer, playing his style of tennis,” Rutledge said. “It was an even match and I think it would have been a very good first match for him. … He's a fighter. He goes after every ball, wherever it is. He is determined and wants to win.” Timm had an interesting district tournament where, after playing some marathon matches to reach the finals, he had to leave the final against AP's Tate Neymeyer to seek medical attention due to severe dehydration. “I just made sure I got a lot of Gatorade and some fluid IV, and I felt recovered within two or three days,” Timm said. Timm plans to study kinesiology at Iowa State and would also like to get involved with intramural tennis on campus. His dedication to the sport shows the younger Trojans what is possible. “He put in a lot of work in the offseason and took it upon himself to get private lessons in the winter,” Rutledge said. “I know the younger kids were excited to practice with him and now they see how they have to work to get to where he is.” Today's latest news and more in your inbox

