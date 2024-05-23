Which of these four names do you prefer for the NHL hockey team in Utah?

Fans of Utah's new NHL hockey franchise have been given the opportunity to play a role in the team's identity.

For the first time ever, Smith Entertainment Group released a survey asking fans to submit their ideas. Then on Thursday, May 8, Ownership published a list of twenty names and gave fans the chance to vote for their favorite four.

KUTV created our own poll about those names and asked fans to vote for their favorite. Initially, some rose to the top, while others did not receive much support.

Many of those names that fans seemed to be against were weather related, including Blast, Freeze, Powder, Glaciers and Squall.

We eliminated those options with the least support and asked you which of the eight you liked best.

Among our list: Blizzard, Black Diamonds, Outlaws, Yeti, Fury, Mammoth, Mountaineers and Swarm.

When SEG's initial survey closed on Wednesday, we further narrowed the list down to the four most popular names.

In alphabetical order: Blizzard, Mammoth, Outlaws and Yeti.

Vote for your favorite below! Tell us your second favorite option in the comments and let us know which of these names you absolutely despise.

_____