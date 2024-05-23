Tennis great Andy Roddick at Wimbledon North Dakota – InForum





WIMBLEDON, ND It just seemed like a gray summer day in Wimbledon. Farmers waited outside in the rain. But on the edge of town he was playing on a freshly mown patch of white-striped turf. Tennis star Andy Roddick played at Wimbledon…North Dakota. “We talked to the council. We really thought it was a scam. Who would want to come to Wimbledon? Really? So we said, let's see if they actually show up,” said Mary Beth Olombel, council member and editor. of the city newsletter. Roddick was there as part of an advertisement for Betway, an online gambling and gaming app. In previous advertisements he makes fun of himself. “Am I missing the sights and sounds of the game?” Roddick says in a Betway ad, holding up a silver platter he took out of the dishwasher. There are 180 people in Wimbledon, and everyone knows everyone else's business. So it was hard to keep this a secret. “We had to keep it so discreet and quiet, there wasn't really much advance notice,” Olombel said. His filming at Wimbledon was an example of him reaching the Wimbledon final three times but losing each time. So try it at the other Wimbledon. “It's just nice to show the city people what the countryside is really about,” says Wimbledon resident Carol Peterson. “I think I want to show off our city. Because I've lived here most of my life. I love this city. There is a lot to do,” Olombel said. “We always knew we were one of three Wimbledons in the world, and probably the most famous after Wimbledon, England. We have a tennis court, but it's an asphalt tennis court, not a grass court.” “We love all the advertising. It will be in Britain, and Portugal, and America, and Canada. It's great advertising for us here in Wimbledon,” said Peterson. The local population became involved in the shooting. Roddick's handlers wouldn't allow an interview with the former tennis star, but he spent time handing out photos and autographs to locals. The lawn will soon be overgrown or decay, but this city will have a story to tell for years to come. The day that a great tennis player helped put Wimbledon on the map. “The countryside is just amazing. It's a great place to raise your kids, and nice, fresh air and great people,” said Peterson. The online ad for Wimbledon Roddick will run in late June as Wimbledon approaches early July.

Kevin Wallevand has been a reporter at WDAY-TV since 1983. He is originally from Vining, Minnesota in Otter Tail County. His series and documentary work have taken him to Africa, Vietnam, Haiti, Kosovo, South America, Mongolia, Juarez, Mexico and the Middle East. He is a multiple Emmy and national winner of the Edward R. Murrow Award. Reach Kevin at [email protected] or 701-241-5317

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inforum.com/news/north-dakota/tennis-great-andy-roddick-at-wimbledon-north-dakota The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos