Sports
Real heat remains unchanged – World
When I first arrived in China more than thirty years ago, I had no idea that this was the first of what would become dozens of visits. I also didn't realize that I would spend a large part of my professional career making non-fiction films in and about China.
Back then, Beijing was a very different place. There was no highway connecting the international airport to the central city. On the way to my hotel, located across the street from the diplomatic district, the taxi got into a traffic jam caused by a farmer driving his tractor from one field to another. At night, truck drivers drove through the dimly lit street outside the hotel with their lights off because they didn't want to risk burning out irreplaceable headlights. Needless to say, this kind of thing doesn't happen anymore in Beijing.
However, one thing has not changed: the sincere welcome I received then and still receive.
While traveling in China last October, I was surprised by TV news coverage of two elderly U.S. military veterans. Melvin McMullen and Harry Moyer both served in China during World War II. They were members of a US Army Air Force unit called the 'Flying Tigers' at a time when the US and China were allies. Last fall they returned to China, probably for the last time. Wherever they went, they were honored. They even met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng and US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns.
All this took place during a period of intensifying US and Chinese military activity in the South China Sea. Yet it did not detract from the genuine affection shown to the two, now elderly, veterans. Why is it that these American heroes are largely forgotten at home, but continue to be celebrated in China?
My latest film, an American public TV documentary called Valor and Memory, seems to answer that question. In doing so, it examines the complex historical relationship between the US and China. It is the story of the Flying Tigers, American pilots who traveled to China to help the Chinese people repel a brutal invasion; the Chinese Tigers, Chinese pilots who earned their wings at American flight schools in places like Arizona and Texas, then returned home to defend their homeland; and what might be called the “Chinese American Tigers,” young men raised in the “Chinatown” neighborhoods of major cities, sent to China by the U.S. military for their language and cultural knowledge, but also because of their technical skills.
The Chinese American Composite Wing, part of the 14th United States Air Force, was probably the most special unit of all the fighters of World War II. It combined personnel from two different countries, speaking two different languages, under the same command structure. Americans and Chinese fought side by side, as equals. They were assisted by countless Chinese civilians, ordinary men and women, who rescued American flight crews shot down over enemy-held territory. They saved them from possible capture, torture or even death, risking their own lives and the lives of their loved ones.
Despite profound differences, both the US and China have promoted human communication for decades. The best-known example is probably the ping-pong diplomacy of the early 1970s. It opened the door for possible diplomatic relations between the United States and the People's Republic of China. The “diplomats” were nine American table tennis players, one of whom missed the team bus at the 1971 World Table Tennis Championships in Japan and traveled with the Chinese national team instead. An invitation to visit China for a series of 'friendship competitions' soon followed. This at a time when the US and China rarely communicated, and when they did, they talked “at” each other, not “with.” Table tennis was a form of back-channel communication, away from media attention.
That style of diplomacy continues today, thanks to efforts by musicians from the New York Philharmonic giving master classes in Shanghai. Or the return of older World War II veterans, such as McMullen and Moyer, to China.
As a faculty member of the New York Film Academy, I was invited to lecture at the Beijing Film Academy and Xiamen University. As a filmmaker, I explore the shared, albeit controversial, history of the US and China. The best way to convey that history is through the personal experiences of those who lived through it. I have interviewed countless people about China, its culture and its history. People who, regardless of where they were born or ultimately lived, have always considered China their 'home'. Many of them were kind enough to share their personal memories with me. When I travel through China, I often have the memories of others in my head. Sadly, most of those people are now gone. I am honored that their stories still live on in me, and in the American and Chinese audiences who see my films.
The author is a three-time Emmy Award-winning filmmaker and teacher. He has developed and produced nonfiction programs for ABC, CBS, Discovery, HBO and PBS. The views expressed do not necessarily reflect those of China Daily.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202405/23/WS664e97a6a31082fc043c8a03.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Real heat remains unchanged – World
- The winning match between fashion and sport
- 8 things Imran Khan said about his mental health, depression and comeback | Bollywood
- The US questions Britain's claim that China is providing lethal aid to Russia.
- Most Americans wrongly believe the U.S. is in recession, poll finds
- The welcome reappearance of actor Kevin Spacey
- Aspirations for the future: Three Washington DC area students win Google Doodle contest
- 4 ways vaccine skeptics mislead people about measles and other diseases
- It's time to break PM Modi's arrogance: Pawan Khera
- Bangalore: Tollywood actor Hema among 86 people tested positive for drugs after failed rave party
- Brampton hockey coach charged in sexual exploitation investigation
- 10 Perfectly Pretty Dresses You'll Wear Regularly All Season