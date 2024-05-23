Real heat remains unchanged – World

Tourists visit the Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, in Beijing, the capital of China, July 8, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]



When I first arrived in China more than thirty years ago, I had no idea that this was the first of what would become dozens of visits. I also didn't realize that I would spend a large part of my professional career making non-fiction films in and about China.

Back then, Beijing was a very different place. There was no highway connecting the international airport to the central city. On the way to my hotel, located across the street from the diplomatic district, the taxi got into a traffic jam caused by a farmer driving his tractor from one field to another. At night, truck drivers drove through the dimly lit street outside the hotel with their lights off because they didn't want to risk burning out irreplaceable headlights. Needless to say, this kind of thing doesn't happen anymore in Beijing.

However, one thing has not changed: the sincere welcome I received then and still receive.

While traveling in China last October, I was surprised by TV news coverage of two elderly U.S. military veterans. Melvin McMullen and Harry Moyer both served in China during World War II. They were members of a US Army Air Force unit called the 'Flying Tigers' at a time when the US and China were allies. Last fall they returned to China, probably for the last time. Wherever they went, they were honored. They even met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng and US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns.

All this took place during a period of intensifying US and Chinese military activity in the South China Sea. Yet it did not detract from the genuine affection shown to the two, now elderly, veterans. Why is it that these American heroes are largely forgotten at home, but continue to be celebrated in China?

My latest film, an American public TV documentary called Valor and Memory, seems to answer that question. In doing so, it examines the complex historical relationship between the US and China. It is the story of the Flying Tigers, American pilots who traveled to China to help the Chinese people repel a brutal invasion; the Chinese Tigers, Chinese pilots who earned their wings at American flight schools in places like Arizona and Texas, then returned home to defend their homeland; and what might be called the “Chinese American Tigers,” young men raised in the “Chinatown” neighborhoods of major cities, sent to China by the U.S. military for their language and cultural knowledge, but also because of their technical skills.

The Chinese American Composite Wing, part of the 14th United States Air Force, was probably the most special unit of all the fighters of World War II. It combined personnel from two different countries, speaking two different languages, under the same command structure. Americans and Chinese fought side by side, as equals. They were assisted by countless Chinese civilians, ordinary men and women, who rescued American flight crews shot down over enemy-held territory. They saved them from possible capture, torture or even death, risking their own lives and the lives of their loved ones.

Despite profound differences, both the US and China have promoted human communication for decades. The best-known example is probably the ping-pong diplomacy of the early 1970s. It opened the door for possible diplomatic relations between the United States and the People's Republic of China. The “diplomats” were nine American table tennis players, one of whom missed the team bus at the 1971 World Table Tennis Championships in Japan and traveled with the Chinese national team instead. An invitation to visit China for a series of 'friendship competitions' soon followed. This at a time when the US and China rarely communicated, and when they did, they talked “at” each other, not “with.” Table tennis was a form of back-channel communication, away from media attention.

That style of diplomacy continues today, thanks to efforts by musicians from the New York Philharmonic giving master classes in Shanghai. Or the return of older World War II veterans, such as McMullen and Moyer, to China.

As a faculty member of the New York Film Academy, I was invited to lecture at the Beijing Film Academy and Xiamen University. As a filmmaker, I explore the shared, albeit controversial, history of the US and China. The best way to convey that history is through the personal experiences of those who lived through it. I have interviewed countless people about China, its culture and its history. People who, regardless of where they were born or ultimately lived, have always considered China their 'home'. Many of them were kind enough to share their personal memories with me. When I travel through China, I often have the memories of others in my head. Sadly, most of those people are now gone. I am honored that their stories still live on in me, and in the American and Chinese audiences who see my films.

The author is a three-time Emmy Award-winning filmmaker and teacher. He has developed and produced nonfiction programs for ABC, CBS, Discovery, HBO and PBS. The views expressed do not necessarily reflect those of China Daily.